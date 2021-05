The 21st Annual Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour is a go this summer. Registrations opened at the beginning last month and all the spots were taken within six hours.. The event is scheduled from July 11-18. Covering between 40 and 60 miles per day, cyclists will travel along the Erie Canalway Trail, which is now more than 85 percent complete and the east-west axis of the statewide 750-mile Empire State Trail.