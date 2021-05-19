Brugger: War without blood

. .Many (and sometimes most) people would disagree with me. After a time, I might have to hire a great deal of security just to stay alive. I would be happy with the ability to control the course of history. Except, I would be frustrated because people would ignore my wishes and find ways to work around my laws. They would often bribe my lower-level officials to give them what they want. I might have to resort to taking bribes myself to have the resources to bribe others unless my proposals already favored them. I might believe that I have the purest of intents, but I would be blind to the negatives of my proposals. My enemies would overthrow me, or I would begin to employ force to get my way.