Brugger: War without blood
We all know that there is still a lot of bloody war globally, but not in most developed countries. It is sad to note that citizens and combatants shed blood in areas whose inhabitants are undesirable in other parts of the world — a topic for another column. In countries with valuable physical, historical, natural, and human resources, the destruction costs outweigh the victory’s gain. However, nations still feel compelled to project their power by undermining an adversary.magicvalley.com