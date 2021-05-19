newsbreak-logo
Burger King's chicken sandwich has been given a proper name

By Marnie Shure
The Takeout
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Popeyes chicken sandwich. McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich. The KFC Chicken Sandwich. None of these offerings, despite their high-profile rollouts, had flashy names to go with them. Their titles are purely descriptive, and no one ever really questioned that decision. Yet Burger King, whose Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich we tasted last month, will launch said sandwich nationwide on June 3 under an entirely new name: the Ch’King.

