newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester City want Harry Kane and plan talks with Tottenham

The Guardian
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City want to sign Harry Kane and plan to hold talks over a potential deal for the Tottenham striker. Kane is open to joining City but he and his suitors are aware that negotiations with Daniel Levy will be far from straightforward. Tottenham’s chairman is not inclined to sell...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Sergio Agüero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Uk#Aston Villa#The Premier League#The Champions League#Nhs#England#Honours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
Country
U.K.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust rejects Levy meeting

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has rejected a meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy. Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly supporters group has taken the opportunity to meet with the Reds' board this week, but THST does not want to engage with Levy at the current time. “While we are continuing to...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Tottenham fans want to meet owner Joe Lewis after rejecting meeting offer from Daniel Levy

Tottenham fans want to outline a six-point plan for the club's future to owner Joe Lewis after rejecting the offer to meet Daniel Levy and his board of directors. Spurs are understood to be disappointed after the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) declined Levy's offer of a meeting following the aborted European Super League plans, which saw THST call for the entire executive board to resign.
Premier League90min.com

Brendan Rodgers remains Tottenham's top managerial target

Exclusive - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers remains Tottenham's top target to take charge of the club this summer, but his hesitance to negotiate has seen them consider numerous other options. 90min revealed in March that Rodgers had been moved to the top of chairman Daniel Levy's wish list to...
SoccerSB Nation

Daniel Levy’s Imaginary (Managerial) Shortlist: Christophe Galtier

French League Cup (1): 2012/13 (AS Saint-Étienne) Christophe Galtier might be overlooked as he works in, arguably, the weakest of the top 5 leagues in Europe, but his work at Lille has been nothing short of tremendous for the last three years. Unlike other giants in Ligue 1 - and similar to the majority of French teams - Lille are no strangers to financial trouble, necessitating a shrewd approach to the transfer market. In a short amount of time, Galtier has been able to turn a club around from near-definite relegation in 18/19 to leaders in the race for the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 season. This was due in no small part to Luis Ocampos, a name that inspires reverence across the footballing world. The man simply knows how to make transfers work.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to sign 'big-money player' Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, as Spurs and Old Trafford icon describes the England captain as 'the best No 9 in the world'

Teddy Sheringham claims Manchester United should go and buy Tottenham star Harry Kane as he is the 'best number nine in the world'. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from Spurs, who are outsiders in the race for Champions League football and have failed to pick up a trophy for the 13th consecutive season.
Premier Leaguefootballinsider247.com

Pundit adamant Levy could pull off big coup with Tottenham swoop for Parker

Alan Hutton has backed Daniel Levy to appoint Scott Parker as the new Tottenham manager. The former Spurs defender, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, insisted the Fulham boss played the right kind of forward-thinking football for Spurs. As revealed by Football Insider, Tottenham have made behind-the-scenes moves to assess Parker’s...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Levy plots secret Tottenham manager swoop, with major hurdle cleared

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is making ‘behind-the-scenes’ moves to assess Scott Parker’s interest in moving across London, a report claims. Spurs are continuing their search for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho last month. But while Mourinho has found his next job, Tottenham have suffered setbacks in their hunt to bring his replacement in. RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann is Bayern-bound, while Erik ten Hag has extended his Ajax contract.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ryan Mason says he has NOT talked with Daniel Levy about his long-term future at Tottenham and have only discussed 'the next game' as club continue search for Jose Mourinho's successor

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says he has not discussed his long-term future with chairman Daniel Levy. Mason is charge until the end of the season after replacing Jose Mourinho and has led Spurs to two victories from two Premier League games so far. The 29-year-old says he has a...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Jose Mourinho appointed Roma head coach for next season

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma head coach on a three-year deal set to begin at the start of next season. Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham in April after just 17 months in charge of the Premier League. The announcement of his appointment by Roma came just hours after the club confirmed that current boss Paulo Fonseca would depart at the end of the current campaign.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mason details Tottenham chats with Levy; has one-word Bielsa verdict

Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason insists that talks about the next game have been the only subject of his negotiations with chairman Daniel Levy. Mason has four matches left in his time in the dugout, as Spurs seek a more experienced manager next season. However, amid several setbacks, there remains a glimmer of possibility that the interim boss could get the job. He began his spell in charge with a win and his only defeat so far is still to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Ryan Mason yet to discuss Tottenham future with Daniel Levy

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says he has not discussed his long-term future with chairman Daniel Levy. Mason is charge until the end of the season after replacing Jose Mourinho last month and has led Spurs to two wins from two Premier League games so far. He has also impressed...