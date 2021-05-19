MDHHS continues combatting lead poisoning with two new programs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of a continuing commitment to improving outcomes for children and families affected by lead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is introducing two new programs in communities with lead Action Level Exceedances (ALEs): blood lead level testing via a mobile clinic and faith-based lead awareness. Communities receiving additional support include Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kalamazoo, and Berrien counties.www.wilx.com