Michigan Health

MDHHS continues combatting lead poisoning with two new programs

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As part of a continuing commitment to improving outcomes for children and families affected by lead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is introducing two new programs in communities with lead Action Level Exceedances (ALEs): blood lead level testing via a mobile clinic and faith-based lead awareness. Communities receiving additional support include Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kalamazoo, and Berrien counties.

www.wilx.com
