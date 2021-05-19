newsbreak-logo
Eurozone Inflation At 2-Year High

Eurozone inflation accelerated, as initially estimated to a two-year high in April, driven by higher energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. Inflation rose to 1.6 percent in April from 1.3 percent in March. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate published on April 30. This was the highest rate since April 2019, when inflation was 1.7 percent.

