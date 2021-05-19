Padres Daily: This is how the Padres do it; joy of six for Snell

Snell pitched 4.2 innings against San Francisco on Friday, allowing four runs on one hit and six walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision. The left-hander threw only 47 of 95 pitches for strikes in the contest, leading to six free passes and negating the fact that the Giants managed only one hit against him. That hit -- a third-inning home run off the bat of Buster Posey -- was good for two runs, and Snell was charged with another pair of runs when two batters he walked in the fifth came around to score after his departure. Snell's first season with San Diego hasn't been as smooth as hoped. Despite registering a respectable 4.15 ERA, the veteran hurler has tallied a career-worst walk rate and has yet to pitch six full innings in a contest. He'll carry a 42:21 K:BB into his next start, tentatively slated for Wednesday at Colorado.