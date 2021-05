The America East basketball conference was well represented when the NABC announced its All-District teams for the 2020-21 basketball season. Four members of the league and a head coach were a part of the District one team. On the first team was Ryan Davis of Vermont and Obadiah Noel of UMass Lowell. The second team members are Brandon Horvath of UMBC and Zach Cooks of NJIT. Ryan Odem of UMBC was named a co-coach of the year. Let’s take a look at how these individuals were so honored.