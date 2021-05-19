Covid vaccine: More than 70% of adults have received first dose

More than seven in 10 adults in the UK have had their first Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

Around 57.8 million vaccines have been administered. Of those, 36.9 million people have been given their their first dose - or 70.2 per cent of the adult population, while almost two-fifths (39.6 per cent) have had both doses.

"Vaccines are turning the tide against this pandemic and I'm incredibly proud the UK has one of the highest uptake rates in the world, with 90 per cent of people saying that they have had or will have the jab,” the health secretary, Matt Hancock , said.

"Strong evidence shows the vaccines protect you and your loved ones from serious illness, and they also reduce transmission, which is why we've introduced additional surge measures in the areas with rising cases of the variant first identified in India.

"Thank you to everybody who has come forward so far - we can beat this virus together if we all play our part and get the jab as soon as we're eligible."

The vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said: “This is a terrific achievement and is testament to the dedication of NHS workers, volunteers, local authorities and civil servants in every corner of the UK.

“We are doubling down on efforts to offer over-50s and the most vulnerable a second dose to maximise their protection against Covid-19, while continuing to progress first doses for people aged 36 and over.

“I urge everybody of all races, religions and genders to come forward for a jab as soon as you’re eligible.”

It comes as the prime minister, Boris Johnson, said there is “increasing confidence” that vaccines are effective against the India strain of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson made the remarks, which support efforts to keep the 21 June date for the further easing of lockdown restrictions, at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The spread of the B1617.2 variant had cast doubt on next month's plans to ease the remaining restrictions in England, but Mr Johnson has said there is no conclusive evidence to suggest a deviation from the road map.

In a further sign of optimism, the prime minister told MPs on Wednesday: "We've looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House we have increasing confidence that vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant."