Covid vaccine: More than 70% of adults have received first dose

By Samuel Osborne
The Independent
 1 hour ago

More than seven in 10 adults in the UK have had their first Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.

Around 57.8 million vaccines have been administered. Of those, 36.9 million people have been given their their first dose - or 70.2 per cent of the adult population, while almost two-fifths (39.6 per cent) have had both doses.

"Vaccines are turning the tide against this pandemic and I'm incredibly proud the UK has one of the highest uptake rates in the world, with 90 per cent of people saying that they have had or will have the jab,” the health secretary, Matt Hancock , said.

"Strong evidence shows the vaccines protect you and your loved ones from serious illness, and they also reduce transmission, which is why we've introduced additional surge measures in the areas with rising cases of the variant first identified in India.

"Thank you to everybody who has come forward so far - we can beat this virus together if we all play our part and get the jab as soon as we're eligible."

The vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said: “This is a terrific achievement and is testament to the dedication of NHS workers, volunteers, local authorities and civil servants in every corner of the UK.

“We are doubling down on efforts to offer over-50s and the most vulnerable a second dose to maximise their protection against Covid-19, while continuing to progress first doses for people aged 36 and over.

“I urge everybody of all races, religions and genders to come forward for a jab as soon as you’re eligible.”

It comes as the prime minister, Boris Johnson, said there is “increasing confidence” that vaccines are effective against the India strain of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson made the remarks, which support efforts to keep the 21 June date for the further easing of lockdown restrictions, at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The spread of the B1617.2 variant had cast doubt on next month's plans to ease the remaining restrictions in England, but Mr Johnson has said there is no conclusive evidence to suggest a deviation from the road map.

In a further sign of optimism, the prime minister told MPs on Wednesday: "We've looked at the data again this morning and I can tell the House we have increasing confidence that vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant."

Related
Health ServicesMedscape News

Exhausted Doctors Seek Respite Before Further NHS Reforms

The British Medical Association (BMA) has echoed its calls for doctors to be allowed to rest and recover ahead of tackling the backlog of non-COVID care, following last week's Queen's speech to Parliament. The association further warned that existing NHS funding pledges totalling £1bn will not be enough to cover...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

5 Million Americans Skipped Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot: Why?

Roughly 5 million Americans are skipping their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Many said they were afraid of the possible side effects associated with the coronavirus vaccine. A number of pharmacies across the nation also canceled second-dose appointments due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Millions of Americans are skipping...
Posted by
George J. Ziogas

Two-Dose Versus One-Dose Vaccines For Covid

Currently, three Covid vaccines are being used in the United States. The Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses. The Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine requires one dose. Why is there a difference in doses needed, and what does it mean for you?
HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK has enough Pfizer vaccines for all children over 12, Matt Hancock says

The UK has obtained enough Pfizer Covid vaccines to immunise all children aged 12 and above, Matt Hancock has told MPs.The health secretary said experts were considering “very carefully” whether the UK’s vaccination programme will be widened to include children, with a decision expected within two months.During an address at the Commons, Mr Hancock told MPs the final call would likely be made by the end of July – by which time the government is expected to have invited all those aged 18 and over to receive a jab. Highlighting that research showed the vaccines were safe, Mr Hancock...
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

FDA grants COVID-19 vaccine EUA for children 12-15

Another group of Americans is now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA recently granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for children ages 12 to 15. Dr. Michelle Medina, MD, of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said research shows the vaccine works well in preventing COVID-19 and is safe for adolescents. “The...
Worldinews.co.uk

Under-40s can request Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccine as NHS system to reflect new guidance on Oxford jab

Under-40s will be able to request Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after the UK’s medical regulator recommended they be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has examined increasing evidence that younger groups are slightly more likely to suffer a rare but dangerous blood clot after receiving a first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. The overall rate of clots in the population so far is roughly one in 100,000, but for people in their 30s, it is one in 60,000. Just one in a million second doses appears to cause clotting.
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

Which Countries Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Travelers Enter?

The year 2020 featured mostly pandemic-approved road trips—low-contact trips filled with outdoor activities, and planning around COVID hot spots and negative tests—but plenty of people are itching for more international travel in 2021. While a COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for a "vaccination vacation" for summer travelers, uncertainty surrounds regulations and rules for each country.
PharmaceuticalsNY Daily News

CDC gives green light for young teens to get Pfizer COVID vaccine

A Centers for Disease Control panel Wednesday gave the green light for the Pfizer COVID vaccine to be administered to young adolescents, meaning they could start getting the lifesaving shots as early as Thursday. The 14-0 vote by a committee that oversees vaccines clears the way for 12 to 15-year-olds...