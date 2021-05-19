Eduardo Rodriguez is giving up too many hits

All you need to know about the Red Sox' win over the Orioles, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Dalbec's turn to break out: Last week in Texas, it was Hunter Renfroe's time to break out of a long slump at the plate. On Thursday at Fenway, it was Franchy Cordero's turn, breaking out of a hitless streak that had lasted for a couple of weeks. And Friday, it was Bobby Dalbec's time to shine. Dalbec went into the game with the weight of a 0-for-27 skid. He singled in the third inning to end his slump, but saved his big hit for the fourth when he jumped on a hanging breaking ball from Matt Harvey and sent it deep into the seats in left field for a three-run homer. "I had been trying to make decisions too early and didn't really feel like myself attacking the ball,'' said Dalbec. "The last few days, I've been seeing the ball better.'' Dalbec credited current and former teammates as well as some past hitting coaches for providing support and some input. But Dalbec has discovered that when he gets in ruts at the plate, the problem is less about his swing and its mechanics and more about his timing and seeing the ball well.