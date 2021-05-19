Eduardo Rodriguez is giving up too many hits
The Red Sox, after coming out of the gate hot in April, are starting to show some different holes all over their roster as they cling to first place in the American League East for as long as they can. Their reign atop the division could end, at least for now, as soon as Wednesday night after a loss on Tuesday dropped their lead over the Blue Jays to just a half-game. It was an all-around beatdown in the series opener, but Eduardo Rodriguez’s performance was at the forefront for much of it. This was a strange start for the Red Sox lefty in that the peripherals looked good — he struck out six and walked only one over five innings of work while keeping the ball in the yard all night — but the results were bad, largely due to 11 hits. This has been a trend for Rodriguez this season, and particularly over his last few outings.www.overthemonster.com