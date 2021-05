The Florida Panthers know Owen Tippett has been coming. The Panthers spent last season weighing a promotion for the right wing, who scored 40 points in 46 games with AHL Springfield (Massachusetts) before a wrist injury cut short his season. They finally gave him a chance ahead of the expanded 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs, inviting him to postseason training camp, only he never got into a game in Toronto. Even this season, Florida has seen flashes — a stretch with three goals in four games in March, another with four points in five games in late March and early April — while moving him in and out of the lineup, and waiting for a true, undeniable breakthrough from the top-100 prospect.