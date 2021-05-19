newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Seth Curry and Danny Green have been the perfect players alongside the Sixers’ core

By Harrison Grimm
libertyballers.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers had lofty expectations heading into this season. The season prior, they had come up short again due to poor roster constructions and injuries, among other factors. Newly hired President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, did a terrific job of flipping the roster within the shortened NBA offseason — turning Al Horford and Josh Richardson into Seth Curry and Danny Green within one night.

www.libertyballers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Al Horford
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Cores#Nba Players#Green And Curry#Core Players#Nba History#Stars#3 Pointers#Threes#Games#Homegrown Talent#Roster Construction#Made 3s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Ben Simmons, Danny Green Have Concerns After Win vs. Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers reached a significant milestone on Friday night. With a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers notched their seventh-straight win, which marks the highest win streak of their quite successful season. One would think that the team that notched a season-high win streak, improving their lead...
NBAchatsports.com

How Danny Green helps the Sixers click

When the Philadelphia 76ers only had to give up one first-round pick to move on from Al Horford, it was seen as a win for the team. A chance to reset from a failed roster experiment without sacrificing too much. To make the deal even better, the Sixers acquired Danny Green, a proven 3-and-D player with extensive playoff experience and three championships to his name. For a team that needed to smooth out its starting lineup and add more shooting for this season, Green was an ideal addition.
NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers need to re-sign Danny Green

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 03: Danny Green #14 of the Philadelphia 76ers blocks a shot by Jordan McLaughlin #6 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter of the NBA game at Wells Fargo Center on April 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Out vs. Pistons

Curry (rest) is out Saturday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Curry will sit out on the second night of a back-to-back set after appearing in nine straight games. In his absence, George Hill, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle are candidates to see more minutes.
NBAnumberfire.com

Seth Curry (hip) listed as questionable on Sixers' Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (hip) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Curry's status against the Pistons is in question after Philadelphia's guard logged 32 minutes during Friday's victory. Expect Shake Milton play more minutes if Curry is unable to go. Curry's current projection includes...
NBAtheundefeated.com

Seth Curry’s custom kicks promote a wine label dedicated to social change

When Seth Curry takes the floor at Wells Fargo Arena Friday for the closing week of the Philadelphia 76ers’ regular-season schedule, he’ll be doing so in his latest pair of custom sneakers. Only this edition tells a deeper story than your typical splashes of extra color atop hand-painted pairs. “It’s...
NBABradenton Herald

A week before Kobe Bryant’s HOF induction, the Sixers’ Seth Curry has fond memories of the basketball icon

PHILADELPHIA — Shooting guard Seth Curry of the 76ers has fond memories of, and a special day in common with, the late Kobe Bryant. With Bryant among nine to be inducted next Saturday into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Curry was asked after Friday’s shootaround what the former Lower Merion High School star and Los Angeles Lakers icon had meant to him and his brother, Steph, while growing up.
NBAnumberfire.com

Ben Simmons (back) not listed on Sixers' Tuesday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (back) is not listed on Tuesday's injury report against the Indiana Pacers. Simmons is on track to return after Philadelphia's star missed one game for back injury management reasons. In an uptempo opportunity against a Pacers team playing with a 106.9 pace, our models project Simmons to score 38.2 FanDuel points.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

76ers seek to solidify hold on East vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to move one step closer to securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The Sixers held off the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans 109-107 on Friday and moved three games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers have five games remaining.
NBAchatsports.com

Philadelphia 76ers: Seth Curry is key to playoff success

Philadelphia 76ers, Seth Curry (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) The Philadelphia 76ers have a stacked roster heading into the postseason. Joel Embiid would be an MVP favorite if he didn’t miss 19 games. Ben Simmons is a strong candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year. Tobias Harris is almost in the 50-40-90 club and Danny Green was one of the original 3-and-D wings in the NBA.
NBAspotonflorida.com

Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs - but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory...
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Questionable Saturday

Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left hip injury management. Curry and the 76ers are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set, and it looks like the team is considering erring on the side of caution with the sharp shooting guard. If he does indeed sit, look for George Hill and Tyrese Maxey to be in line for bigger roles than usual.
NBAYardbarker

Doc Rivers Considers Danny Green, George Hill Coaches in Uniform

Star talent is the most crucial part of building a contending team, but veterans are a close second. Part of what has made the Philadelphia 76ers successful this season is not only the rise of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. But the supporting cast of players around them.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: First 15-5-5 line of season

Curry dropped 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 109-107 win over the Pelicans. Friday was arguably Curry's most complete performance of the season as he had not registered at least five rebounds and five assists together in a game this season. He's also been a more consistent scorer over his last four games, averaging 17.3 points while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and 61.5 percent from distance.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers Notes: Bench Unit, Embiid, Injuries, Curry, Jones

PHILADELPHIA — The Sixers’ bench has had its ups and downs throughout this strange, condensed season, and Friday night vs. the Pelicans was another example where it was an area of frustration. Philly blew a 17-point lead vs. New Orleans, which meant instead of having the starters rest late in...