Seth Curry and Danny Green have been the perfect players alongside the Sixers’ core
The Sixers had lofty expectations heading into this season. The season prior, they had come up short again due to poor roster constructions and injuries, among other factors. Newly hired President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, did a terrific job of flipping the roster within the shortened NBA offseason — turning Al Horford and Josh Richardson into Seth Curry and Danny Green within one night.www.libertyballers.com