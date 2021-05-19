Seth Curry and Danny Green have been the perfect players alongside the Sixers’ core

When the Philadelphia 76ers only had to give up one first-round pick to move on from Al Horford, it was seen as a win for the team. A chance to reset from a failed roster experiment without sacrificing too much. To make the deal even better, the Sixers acquired Danny Green, a proven 3-and-D player with extensive playoff experience and three championships to his name. For a team that needed to smooth out its starting lineup and add more shooting for this season, Green was an ideal addition.