Megan Fox has opened up about the realities of being a working mother in Hollywood, revealing that the pressures and expectations are “really stressful” and often lead to “guilt and anxiety”.The Transformers star spoke candidly about being a mother to three boys and a working actress during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she was asked how the industry can better adapt to working mothers.In response to the question, Fox first acknowledged that being pregnant in the industry is “unforgiving” because you “can’t be on camera once you’re past a certain stage of pregnancy”.“It is like having...