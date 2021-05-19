Severe Weather Statement issued for Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenedy A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENEDY COUNTY At 934 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Port Mansfield Airport, or 11 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kenedy County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75INalerts.weather.gov