Texas Cars

Tornado Warning issued for Kenedy by NWS

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kenedy A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENEDY COUNTY At 934 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles northwest of Port Mansfield Airport, or 11 miles northwest of Port Mansfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kenedy County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kenedy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL KENEDY COUNTY At 128 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Kenedy County Wind Farms, or 21 miles east of Armstrong, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kenedy County Wind Farms. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip Currents may remain elevated tonight and Monday.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .A low pressure system in the middle layers of the atmosphere near the Texas Big Bend will continue to move slowly eastward into the Lone Star State today. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air into Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, maintaining the threat of heavy rainfall over the region until around sunset this evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Through this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred over the immediate lower Texas coastline since Thursday night, resulting in many areas receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast through the daylight hours of today, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of precipitation possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas . Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.