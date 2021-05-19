Tornado Warning issued for Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .A low pressure system in the middle layers of the atmosphere near the Texas Big Bend will continue to move slowly eastward into the Lone Star State today. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air into Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, maintaining the threat of heavy rainfall over the region until around sunset this evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Through this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred over the immediate lower Texas coastline since Thursday night, resulting in many areas receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast through the daylight hours of today, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of precipitation possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas . Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.