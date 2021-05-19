Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois La Moine River at Ripley. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Ripley. * Until late Sunday night. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 22.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 23.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 22.6 feet and begin rising again early Friday afternoon. It will rise to 23.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Extensive cropland is flooded below the gauge near the LaGrange Lock Road bridge. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon La Moine River Ripley 22.0 22.2 Wed 8 am 23.0 22.6 23.0 21.6 18.6