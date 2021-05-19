newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Fulton; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Spoon River at London Mills affecting Knox and Fulton Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Spoon River at London Mills. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.2 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural land near the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Spoon River London Mill 15.0 18.2 Wed 8 am CDT 17.6 14.7 11.7

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Fulton County, IL
City
London Mills, IL
County
Knox County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Area#Fulton Counties#Flood Stage#Cdt Wednesday#Flooding#Forecast Precipitation#Www Weather Gov#Illinois Spoon River#Forecasts#Severity#Target Area#Soil Moisture Conditions#Agricultural Land#Stg#Moderate Certainty#Fld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:23:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Illinois River The following river information is based on future predicted river rises. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. For the Illinois River near Havana...the latest stage is 12.9 feet at 9 AM Tuesday. Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast with a crest of 14.5 feet Sunday afternoon...which is 0.5 feet above flood stage. The river should rise above the flood stage of 14.0 feet Thursday evening. At 14.0 feet...Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14 12.9 Tue 9 AM 13.5 13.9 14.1
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are warming this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM. This will likely be the last frost of the spring season for most locations, however temperatures may dip into to upper 30s again tonight, and a few locations may experience a frost again tonight.
De Witt County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for De Witt, Knox, Peoria, Piatt, Stark, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: De Witt; Knox; Peoria; Piatt; Stark; Tazewell FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM CDT Saturday. * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marshall, Woodford, McLean, Champaign and Vermilion Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Champaign County, ILweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, De Witt, Knox, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Piatt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Champaign; De Witt; Knox; Marshall; McLean; Peoria; Piatt; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are rising and additional frost is no longer expected this morning, therefore the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 8 AM.
Cass County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason, Menard, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason; Menard; Schuyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MENARD...SOUTH CENTRAL FULTON...NORTHEASTERN CASS...EASTERN SCHUYLER AND SOUTHERN MASON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bath, or 9 miles southwest of Havana, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Havana, Bath, Easton, Kilbourne, Oakford, Poplar City, Atterberry, Snicarte and Marbletown. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and west central Illinois.
Knox County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Knox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KNOX COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 330 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Millersburg to near Burgess to near Kirkwood. Movement was east at 45 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Galesburg, Abingdon, Knoxville, Wataga, Oneida, Altona, Victoria, Maquon, Rio, Gilson, East Galesburg, Henderson, Galesburg Airport, Delong and Dahinda. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 60. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Illinois.