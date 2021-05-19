newsbreak-logo
Cameron County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR KENEDY...EASTERN HIDALGO...NORTHWESTERN CAMERON AND WILLACY COUNTIES At 930 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenedy County Sheriffs Office to near San Perlita to near Relampago, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Juan, San Benito, Alamo, Donna, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria and Elsa. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron .A line of thunderstorms has formed and merged with the preexisting, nearly stationary thunderstorm just south of Port Mansfield, TX. THese storms are producing heavy rainfall and 1 to 3 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy .A line of thunderstorms has formed and merged with the preexisting, nearly stationary thunderstorm just south of Port Mansfield, TX. THese storms are producing heavy rainfall and 1 to 3 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Mercedes, Raymondville, La Feria, Progreso, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley, Sebastian, Lasara, Primera, Combes, San Perlita, Yznaga, Dishman Elementary School, Lyford City Hall and Lyford Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Small flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwestern Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and Willacy County. The advisories are set to expire Saturday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, Coastal Willacy and Coastal Cameron Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .A low pressure system in the middle layers of the atmosphere near the Texas Big Bend will continue to move slowly eastward into the Lone Star State today. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air into Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, maintaining the threat of heavy rainfall over the region until around sunset this evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred over the immediate lower Texas coastline since Thursday night, resulting in many areas receiving between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are forecast through the daylight hours of today, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of precipitation possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas . Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.