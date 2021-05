The analyst’s activity in Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) has been heating up over the last month. The company is slated to report its Q1 earnings next week and it could be a blowout report. The consensus estimate for both revenue and earnings growth shows a sequential acceleration that has YOY growth on track to slow but to a still-robust 20% rate. This includes the impact of recent upgrades from the community that have sentiment and the consensus price target edging higher. It does not, however, factor in the possibility Lowe’s will blow past these targets driven by strength in housing and consumer/homeowner trends.