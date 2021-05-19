newsbreak-logo
Maryland company moves ahead in quantum space race

By Chris Barylick and Alyssa McKinney
WTOP
 46 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few decades, quantum computing has developed from what many considered a science-fiction fantasy into what could be the next technological revolution. One local company, College Park-based IonQ Inc., could play a key role. In what some are calling the “quantum space race,” governments around the globe are...

wtop.com
EngineeringHPCwire

IonQ Launches Research Credits Program to Support Pioneering Quantum Research

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 17, 2021 — IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), a leader in quantum computing, today announced the IonQ Research Credits Program to provide teams and individuals from qualified institutions with free credits for quantum compute time on IonQ’s cutting-edge hardware. As part of its deep commitment to expanding access to quantum computing, and in response to overwhelming demand for access to quantum hardware from the research community, the IonQ Research Credits Program lays critical groundwork for the next generation of quantum experts and further democratizes access to this next-generation technology.
Electronicsstockdaymedia.com

Quantum Numbers Corp. Discusses the Significant Potential of the Quantum Random Numbers Generators Market with The Stock Day Podcast (QNCCF)

Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – May 17, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Quantum Numbers Corp. (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (“the Company”), a company with the mission to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. CEO of the Company, Francis Bellido, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Aerospace & DefenseTelegraph

Safety comes second in China's race for space

The remnants of China’s biggest rocket came crashing into the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives archipelago a week ago on Sunday May 9. It was, according to Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a “reckless” end to one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft in history. Most countries...
Washington GovernmentIPWatchdog.com

This Week in Washington IP: Scrutinizing AbbVie’s Humira Patents, Budget Requests for NASA and DOD Technology, and the Future of Automotive Technologies

This week in Washington IP news, the Senate remains largely quiet on IP-related matters, although Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) will make a keynote address at one of two Brookings Institution events this week focused on artificial intelligence. In the House of Representatives, Tuesday morning will feature what is likely to be a contentious hearing with AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez testifying before the House Oversight Committee on that company’s efforts to maintain exclusivity over its blockbuster drug, Humira. Other House committee hearings will explore the potential benefits and problems with automotive technologies, as well as Biden Administration discretionary budget requests for NASA and the Department of Defense. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation explores the prospects for federal research, design and development expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget, while the Hudson Institute explores threats to U.S. dominance in both the semiconductor and advanced battery industries.
ComputersPhysics World

The ethics of quantum computing

Join the audience for a Quantum Week live webinar at 4 p.m. BST on 18 June 2021. More information about this webinar coming soon. Matthias Troyer is a Fellow of the American Physical Society, vice-president of the Aspen Center for Physics, a recipient of the Rahman Prize for Computational Physics of the American Physical Society for “for pioneering numerical work in many seemingly intractable areas of quantum many body physics and for providing efficient sophisticated computer codes to the community” and of the Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics. After receiving his PhD in 1994 from ETH Zurich in Switzerland he spent time as postdoc at the University of Tokyo before returning to ETH Zurich. There he has been professor of computational physics until joining Microsoft’s quantum computing programme at the beginning of 2017. Matthias works on a variety of topics in quantum computing, from the simulation of materials and quantum devices to quantum software, algorithms and applications of future quantum computers. His broader research interests span from high-performance computing and quantum computing to the simulations of quantum devices and island ecosystems.
TechnologyInfoworld

How companies are moving on from Cobol

The programming language Cobol has been around for 61 years in some form or another. For many organizations, that age shows, and people who can keep mainframe-based Cobol applications upright are becoming harder and harder to find, especially as most computer science programs aren’t teaching it any more. The importance,...
Arkansas Businessjbu.edu

How much is the space race worth?

The pandemic, along with its impact on the global economy and our lifestyles, has not halted the everlasting aspiration we have to explore unknown territories outside our atmosphere. On May 2, SpaceX, the spaceflight company owned by business magnate Elon Musk, safely returned four astronauts to Earth, making the first...
Washington BusinessHeraldNet

Space company makes a soft landing at the Port of Everett

EVERETT — You wouldn’t buy a set of snow tires that hasn’t been tested on snow and ice or a dune-buggy that hasn’t tackled a sand dune. It’s the same for engineers who design lunar landers and martian probes and want to know that their equipment can handle the terrain before launching a multi-million-dollar device into space.
SoftwareHPCwire

IBM Quantum Challenge 2021 – Let the Programming Begin!

Looking to sharpen or perhaps simply explore your quantum programming skills? On Thursday, IBM fires up its IBM Quantum Challenge 2021 marking the fifth anniversary of IBM Quantum Experience cloud services and the 40th anniversary of the conference – The Physics of Computation – held at MIT’s Endicott House in May 1981, which developed many of the seminal ideas of quantum computing.
Collegesmcphersonweeklynews.com

Dissertation funding

Jobstechgig.com

Job openings for software engineers at Tech Mahindra; apply before 4 June

Tech Mahindra has recently opened multiple job positions for skilled and experienced software professionals. Tech Mahindra is an Indian multinational company that provides information technology and business process outsourcing services. The company is accepting applications for the positions of Senior Software Engineer, Tech Lead, and Associate Security Architect across various locations. The job description for each role is mentioned below. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions before 4 June.
Computer Sciencetechgig.com

Emerson is hiring software engineers for Pune location; apply here

Emerson Electric has opened job vacancies for Computer Science graduates with over 2 years of work experience. Emerson Electric is hiring skilled tech professionals with two years of experience for the post of Software Engineer I. The job location will be Pune, India. The company provides engineering services for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. Here are the details of the latest job openings.
Sciencemcphersonweeklynews.com

Sample lab research proposal

EngineeringHPCwire

Ireland’s First Quantum Computer Engineering Centre Launched at Tyndall National Institute

May 17, 2021 — A multi-million-euro investment will see 900 sq meters of research space dedicated to quantum technology at Tyndall National Institute’s new facility on Cork’s North Mall and will be a key part of the Institute’s plans to double in size and impact by 2025. Tyndall is also recruiting 5 new senior research leaders, including a Head of Quantum Research to lead the overall Centre and who will build new quantum research teams to accelerate the growth of the centre. Overall, this new investment will result in an additional 45 quantum research jobs giving a further boost to Tyndall’s quantum ecosystem that already counts the highest concentration of researchers in Ireland.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Tyvak satellite on SpaceX rideshare mission carries tiny space telescope

WASHINGTON — The Tyvak-0130 rideshare payload that flew to orbit May 15 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 carries a miniature space telescope for possible commercial use. The technology was developed by Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory under a four-year agreement to advance compact telescopes for commercial applications, Tyvak’s CEO Christian “Boris” Becker said in an interview with SpaceNews.
Softwareaithority.com

L&T Technology Services Develops an AI Based Solution on Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Intel Movidius VPUs

The Parking Guidance System Solution Is Developed in Collaboration With Intel. L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global engineering services company, announced that it worked with Intel Corporation to develop an outdoor smart parking solution. The solution is powered by the Intel distribution of the OpenVINO Toolkit to run AI inferencing models on Intel Xeon scalable processors and Intel Movidius VPUs. With edge AI capabilities, the solution aims to redefine the outdoor smart parking experience in public areas across the globe.
Softwareenterpriseai.news

How AI Plus HPC Equals the Future of Advanced Analytics

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) can unlock the potential of each of these powerful analytics disciplines. This in turn can drive increased business agility, innovation, and competitive differentiation. To do this successfully, organizations must integrate AI and HPC infrastructure to create synergies through shared resources and improved...
BusinessIT Jungle

IBM: The Elder Statesman Of Semiconductors

Big Blue may be a lot smaller than it used to be, and it is going to get a lot smaller after its spins off its managed services and hosting business into a new company to be called Kyndryl, which will have about $19 billion in sales $19 billion in sales, 4,600 customers, and about 90,000 employees. That will leave the remaining part of IBM, focused on its Power Systems and System z platforms and its whole push into hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.