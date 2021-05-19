NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.