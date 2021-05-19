newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvda#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Corporation#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Securities Trading#Nvidia Co#Nvda#Sec#Blackrock Inc#Norges Bank#Baillie Gifford Co#Edgewood Management Llc#The Thomson Reuters#Nvidia News#Needham Company Llc#Wells Fargo Company#Nvidia Nvidia Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays Cuts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,267,820 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.57% of Nikola worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of KBR worth $137,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $16.38

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up to $31.20

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $33.00. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 1,755 shares. PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $29.33

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Several other...