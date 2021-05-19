NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp
Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com