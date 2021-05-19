Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)
Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com