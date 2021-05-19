newsbreak-logo
Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

By Ed Jones
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleChase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 4.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to "Overweight" at Stephens

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.77.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,228 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.28 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $128,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Unigestion Holding SA Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 954.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $41.21

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $43.28. The ODP shares last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 525 shares. A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research...
$30.49 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $120.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..
TheStreet Upgrades Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) to "B-"

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.
Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000. Roblox makes up about 3.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,532 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. A number of other institutional investors...
Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,802 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 1,267,820 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.57% of Nikola worth $31,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).