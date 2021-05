NEWTON — Drew Weisser put the perfect punctuation mark on his round during the North 1/2, Group 1 golf championship on Monday. The Verona senior finished with his best two efforts tee to green on his final two holes down the stretch at Newton Country Club. He knocked a 2-iron to around 6 feet for eagle on the 456-yard par-5 ninth and drove it to just in front of the green to set up a birdie on the 274-yard par-4 10th.