Welcome to our annual whiskey rivalry mid-week match-up, as Vanderbilt makes the short trip to Louisville to BRING ME MAH BARREL!!!. 2021 Record: 23-14 (14-9 ACC). Dan “Ronell” McDonnell’s squad of foul-mouthed losers who go on tirades at Julian Chinfante for no discernible reason, and then we win the CWS Title anyway Cardinals is fresh off being swept by the Chicken Farmers over yonder by Clemson way—and two of those losses were blowouts. They’re a talented team with a really strong lineup, so what gives? Karma? Comeuppance? Have my prayers to the baseball gods been answered?