Take down Trump flags in Warren County. The election’s over. | Letter
As I drove home from work today in central Warren County I saw at least three homes that continue to have “Trump 2020” flags flapping in the breeze. I was reminded of when President Trump won the 2016 election and people poured into the streets, many in pink hats, to share their combined disbelief. Protests occurred for a time but then most people returned to their lives, watching as he bumbled his way through four years.www.lehighvalleylive.com