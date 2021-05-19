newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania Government

Take down Trump flags in Warren County. The election's over. | Letter

By Express-Times Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

As I drove home from work today in central Warren County I saw at least three homes that continue to have “Trump 2020” flags flapping in the breeze. I was reminded of when President Trump won the 2016 election and people poured into the streets, many in pink hats, to share their combined disbelief. Protests occurred for a time but then most people returned to their lives, watching as he bumbled his way through four years.

