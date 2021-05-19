Take down Trump flags in Warren County. The election’s over. | Letter

One of Warren County’s state senators is among the lawmakers asking Gov. Tom Wolf to lift COVID-19 restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend. Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits, will go away on May 31, meaning concert halls, sports stadiums and wedding venues could soon be packed for the first time since early 2020. The state’s mask mandate will remain in place, but even that could be dropped — if enough people get vaccinated, Health Department officials said.