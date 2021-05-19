newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps over 1% as stocks slip on inflation fears; Fed minutes eyed

By Sumita Layek
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 hour ago

* Fed minutes due for release at 1800 GMT

* Global stocks lower on inflation worries

* Bitcoin slide seen contributing to gold’s uptick (New throughout, updates prices, adds comments)

May 19 (Reuters) - Gold jumped over 1% to a more than four-month high on Wednesday as weaker equity markets and inflation concerns boosted bullion’s safe-haven appeal, with focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve latest policy meeting.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $1,884.30 by 10:16 a.m. EDT (1416 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,865.20.

“There’s a lot of turmoil in the global equity markets, so there’s flight to safety. Gold has bounced pretty good off its lows... there’s an opportunity here to move back above $1,900 shortly,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Global stocks slipped as a threat of unwanted inflation had investors shy away from riskier assets.

Minutes from the Fed’s April 27-28 policy meeting are due at 1800 GMT.

“The markets are also pricing in the Fed to be dovish,” Haberkorn said, adding the central bank will not change its stance on inflation at the moment.

Gold has risen by more than $200, or over 12%, since falling to a nine-month trough in early March, with gains driven by a pullback in the dollar and a rise in inflation expectations, as bullion is considered a hedge against inflation.

“Supportive institutional flows have helped the yellow metal break out from its downtrend... most recently highlighted by rising exchange traded flows (ETF) flows alongside rising money manager positioning,” TD Securities said in a note.

“With investors sounding the alarm over inflation, institutional interest in the precious metals complex is likely to continue rising following months of outflows.”

Gold also seemed to benefit from a tumble in Bitcoin , as selling in digital coins intensified after China’s ban, analysts said.

Silver eased 0.8% at $27.99 per ounce. Palladium fell 1.5% at $2,860.39, while platinum fell 2.1% to $1,192.59. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Futures Markets#Investors#U S Futures#The U S Federal Reserve#Rjo Futures#Td Securities#Bengaluru Editing#Inflation Worries#Inflation Expectations#Inflation Concerns#Global Stocks#U S Gold Futures#Unwanted Inflation#Spot Gold#Weaker Equity Markets#Turmoil#Bullion#Outflows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Country
China
Related
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower Amid Drop In U.S. Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as U.S. treasury yields fell before the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting that may shed more cues on the central bank’s monetary policy. The benchmark yield on 10-year note dropped...
StocksFrankfort Times

US stocks slip further from records amid inflation fears

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P 500 dipped 10.56, or 0.3%, to 4,163.29, with tech stocks and other former market darlings once again taking the brunt of the losses. The benchmark index is coming off a 1.4% weekly drop from its record high, which would have been even worse if not for a late rebound.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Seven-Week Plunge Searches Support

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels. USD/CAD six-week breakdown plummets into technical support hurdle – Canada Inflation on tap. Support objectives at 1.2048, 1.1919- Resistance 1.2247, bearish invalidation 1.2358. The Canadian Dollar has plummeted more than 5% against the US Dollar year-to-date with USD/CAD attempting to mark...
Businessetfexpress.com

Gold price rebounds as investors concerns on inflation grow

John Reade, Chief Market Strategist at the World Gold Council, comments on why gold-backed ETFs and Net Managed positions have bounced back following the release of the US’s inflation figures last week. Gold has moved higher at the start of this week and is above its 200-day moving average for...
Businessukinvestormagazine.co.uk

Gold surges as investors spooked by inflation fears

The price of gold rallied to its highest level in over 12 weeks on Monday as investors were spooked by fears over inflation in America. The price of gold, having risen to $2000 last summer, before retreating as announcements around vaccines emerged, is up to its highest point since early February. An increase of 0.7% to $1,850.02.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 3-month high on lower U.S. bond yields

* Spot gold may rise to $1,876/oz - Reuters technical analyst (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a 3-1/2 month high on Monday as a dip in U.S. Treasury yields and persistent inflation worries in the bullion market burnished the appeal of the non-yielding metal.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

* Cautious mood in Asia as Singapore, Taiwan face outbreaks * Risk currencies slip, but dollar still faces broad pressure * Fed minutes in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found pockets of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade and current account deficits grow. Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained - helped modest dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the early part of the Asia session. The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and the yen. But it remains close to testing major support levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that pressed it lower through April. A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will keep rates low. The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389, just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45 yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi . Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are the next market focus for clues on the Fed's thinking. "We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's CPI-inspired boost." Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery. Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after a four-month COVID lockdown. Things are travelling in the opposite direction in Asia where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday. The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales figures due mid morning on Monday. Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings. Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and ether was 4% lower at $3,421. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady

* Dollar inches higher, commodity currencies drop * Yuan falls after mixed Chinese data * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates to U.S. stock market open, changes dateline (previously: LONDON), changes byline) By Stephen Culp NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar on Monday held steady near recent lows as new restrictions in Asia to contain COVID-19 and mixed economic signals from China supported safe-haven currencies, while bitcoin extended its slide. The steady U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, along with new outbreaks in Singapore and Taiwan provided some support the dollar against a basket of rival currencies. Still, the greenback is struggling to gain momentum. "The U.S. dollar is lacking the support from yields that it needs to turn this weakness around," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "For the summer and into the Fall the U.S. dollar is likely to stay soft." The dollar index was last down 0.04% at 90.247. The euro gained 0.02% to $1.2149 and the dollar fell 0.16% to 109.155 Japanese yen. Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk suggested over the weekend that the electric automaker may have already sold some of its holdings in the digital currency. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its April monetary policy on Wednesday, which market participants will scrutinize for clues regarding the central bank's thinking about inflation spikes and the ongoing economic recovery. "Last week a whole range of Fed speakers were downplaying inflation, stating that it's temporary, that will not deflect the Fed's course and now is not the time to start discussing reducing support to the economy," Osborne added. "We're not likely to see change in Fed policy for quite some time." Still, resurgent demand combined with supply shortages has put commodity prices on an upward trajectory. Strengthening prices for metals and crude oil have supported commodity-sensitive currencies. The Canadian dollar , the Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown all gained against the U.S. dollar. "The current environment of low interest rates, low volatility and increasing commodity prices should be good for the commodity currencies," Osbourne added. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.2470 90.2950 -0.04% 0.296% +90.4290 +90.1750 Euro/Dollar $1.2149 $1.2147 +0.02% +0.00% +$1.2169 +$1.2127 Dollar/Yen 109.1550 109.3350 -0.16% +5.68% +109.4950 +109.0950 Euro/Yen 132.61 132.78 -0.13% +4.48% +132.9400 +132.5200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9009 0.9012 -0.03% +0.00% +0.9028 +0.9003 Sterling/Dollar $1.4106 $1.4098 +0.06% +3.25% +$1.4119 +$1.4078 Dollar/Canadian 1.2092 1.2104 -0.10% +0.00% +1.2136 +1.2087 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7781 -0.33% +0.00% +$0.7787 +$0.7731 Euro/Swiss 1.0944 1.0948 -0.04% +0.00% +1.0957 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8611 0.8611 +0.00% +0.00% +0.8631 +0.8602 NZ $0.7201 $0.7250 -0.70% +0.00% +$0.7249 +$0.7182 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2690 8.2265 +0.57% +0.00% +8.2985 +8.2200 Euro/Norway 10.0464 9.9920 +0.54% +0.00% +10.0746 +9.9869 Dollar/Sweden 8.3385 8.3341 +0.13% +0.00% +8.3679 +8.3213 Euro/Sweden 10.1306 10.1171 +0.13% +0.00% +10.1584 +10.1104 (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additonal reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)
WorldFXStreet.com

Forex Weekly Outlook: Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes eyed

US inflation jumped in April and this week’s CPI data from the eurozone and Canada is also expected to show an increase in inflation. In the UK, GDP for Q1 slipped by 1.5%, close to the estimate of -1.6%. However, the March GDP report was positive, with a healthy gain of 2.1%, above the consensus of 1.5%. Manufacturing Production rose 2.1% in March, an 8-month high and above the forecast of 1.0%.
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: RBA And Fed Minutes, UK And Canada CPIs

This week will be another one with no central bank decision on the agenda, but we do have the minutes from the latest RBA and FOMC meetings. With central bankers around the globe suggesting that any short-term surge in inflation is likely to prove to be temporary, CPIs from the UK and Canada may also attract special attention.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY continues to pullback from the monthly high (109.79) to largely mirror the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may generate a larger correction in the exchange rate as the central bank remains reluctant to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US dollar set to strengthen amid inflation pressures – Rabobank

Fed officials continue to repeat the word transient with respect to inflation pressures. This has had a fair amount of success in depressing fears about price pressures and reeling back moves in both market rates and the USD. That said, the re-inflation/inflation debate is unlikely to fade meaning that pockets of USD strength are likely in the coming months, according to Jane Foley Senior FX Strategist, Head of FX Strategy at Rabobank.
Marketskitco.com

Here comes $1,900 gold price? All eyes on U.S. data

(Kitco News) Gold is getting a boost from a more downbeat U.S. economic data outlook, according to TD Securities, which sees the coveted $1,900 an ounce level as within the precious metal's grasp. The $1,900 level has been eluding gold since the beginning of January when the precious metal began...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall as investor focus turns to Fed minutes

The NAHB Housing Market Index for May is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to make a speech on sovereign markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Financial Markets at 10:05 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury fell on Monday morning, with...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Clings onto 1.40

The pound vs dollar rate dug its heals in during the second half of last week. On Tuesday, the pair touched a two-month high (1.416) before sliding back to 1.40, where it remained until the close of trading on Friday – even managing to recover some of its losses. The...
Stocksindustryglobalnews24.com

S. KOREAN STOCKS EXPECTED TO TRADE LOW NEXT WEEK OVER INFLATION FEARS

S. Korean stocks expected to trade low next week over inflation fears. On Friday, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,153.32 points. The stock index had reportedly slumped more than 1 percent for three consecutive days. Foreign investors had dumped US$5.6 billion worth of local stocks...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices at 14-Week High as Yields Fall, Chinese Buyers Return

Gold prices extended higher above the $ 1,850 mark, reaching a 14-week high. A weaker US Dollar and falling yields have boosted precious metal prices. Inflation and viral concerns also bolstered the appeal of gold. Chinese imports soared in March. Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the 10-year Treasury...