What Is the ‘Friends’ Reunion? Episode Details and Guest Stars

By Brett White
Decider
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s Friends reunion is finally here—almost. After a long wait and lots of COVID-related delays, the most anticipated reunion of the 21st century is about to happen—but, uh, what’s going to happen? After all, a lot of casts get back together nowadays for projects ranging from Zoom table reads to full-blown revival series. What can we expect from Friends return? And, maybe more importantly, who can we expect to see at the Friends reunion?

California Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Friends Star Courtney Cox Talks HBO Reunion; Fountain Filming Not Fun

After some confirmed, unconfirmed, and then reconfirmed news that HBO Max's upcoming Friends reunion special had finally filmed in Los Angeles surfaced around the middle of April, fans have been waiting for word on when they'll be able to Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer (along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman) back on the old stage. With a premiere date still to be revealed, Cox discussed what the reunion was like with Ellen DeGeneres when she appeared on DeGeneres' talk show. While keeping specifics under wraps, Cox explained just how "unbelievable" and "emotional" it was to be back together on their old stomping grounds for the first time in nearly two decades- as well as dropping that there were some "surprises" during the taping. Oh, and for fans of the series who love that opener where the cast is dancing in the fountain? You might want to check out the segment where Cox explains just how much they disliked shooting it- it will make you respect them even more as actors.
TV Seriesledburyreporter.co.uk

Friends reunion premiere date confirmed and celebrity guests announced

Friends will return for the highly anticipated reunion episode on May 27, it has been confirmed. The special episode will air on streaming service HBO Max as a trailer was released on social media. The clip shows all six original cast members - Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt...
TV SeriesPeople

Friends Reunion Special Scores Huge Guest Stars and Official Premiere Date at HBO Max

The one where Friends fans finally get an official release date for their full-cast reunion!. HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited unscripted special, titled Friends: The Reunion, is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all return to the beloved sitcom's original soundstage. The iconic bunch also helped to executive produce the special alongside Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.
TV Seriespresspassla.com

The Two Week Countdown to The ‘Friends’ Reunion is ON!

HBO Max is making all of our 90’s dreams come true with their Friends Reunion trailer that dropped across all their channels today. The highly anticipated first look of the Friends Renuion is here, along with a wild list of guest players including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Kit Harington. The trailer only gives us a glimpse of the casts back, but our inner 90’s kid is screaming with anticipatory joy. Friends: The Reunion also has a premiere date now! Are you willing to take a guess? It’s much sooner than you might expect: May 27, which is obviously a Thursday.
TV Seriesromper.com

Everything There Is To Know About The Friends Reunion

The wait is finally over. After more than a decade off the air, everybody’s favorite group of friends is finally returning to the small screen. HBO Max announced Thursday that Friends: The Reunion, or “The One Where They Get Back Together,” is set to hit the streaming service in just a few weeks. And although there’s still a lot we don’t know about the reunion special, more and more details have been released, including a first look at the sitcom’s original cast back on set.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Friends’ Reunion Reveals First Trailer

The first trailer for the long-awaited HBO Max Friends reunion has been released, along with an official premiere date, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The NBC comedy series premiered in 1994 and aired for ten seasons, later having gained more recognition after its 236 episodes were made available to stream on Netflix in 2015. The show left Netflix in 2019 and was placed on HBO Max in 2020.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Friends' long-awaited reunion hits HBO Max on May 27 with a slew of celebrity guests

HBO Max released the first teaser for the long-delayed reunion featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman and executive producer Kevin Bright. In addition to the Friends stars, the May 27 reunion will feature celebrity Friends fans and former Friends guest-stars and regulars, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.
MLSgoal.com

Man Utd & England legend Beckham announced as special guest for Friends: The Reunion

The former Red Devils and Real Madrid midfielder will form part of a star-studded cast that brings an iconic show back to our television screens. Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, who is now co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami, has been confirmed as one of the stars set to make a guest appearance in Friends: The Reunion.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mental_Floss

HBO Max’s Friends Reunion Special Finally Has a Release Date—And Some Exciting Guest Stars

Ever since Friends fans first found out that a reunion special was in the works, news of its progress has mainly centered around pandemic-related delays. Now, we finally have some good news. In a new teaser trailer, HBO Max revealed that the special will be available to stream on the platform starting May 27 (which, as The Wrap points out, is also HBO Max’s first birthday).
TV & Videosallkpop.com

Director tells BTS fans what to expect from their 'Friends: The Reunion' appearance

The director of the upcoming 'Friends: The Reunion' episode let BTS fans know what to expect. The beloved American sitcom 'Friends' is returning for a special reunion episode after 2 decades with guests like BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and more. RM previously revealed he studied English by watching 'Friends', and ARMY are hyped for their favorite boy group to appear on the show.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Netflix Releases 'Sweet Tooth' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the eight-episode series “Sweet Tooth,” which premieres on June 4. Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. More from Variety. 'Riverdale,' 'Roswell,' More...