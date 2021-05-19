What Is the ‘Friends’ Reunion? Episode Details and Guest Stars
HBO Max’s Friends reunion is finally here—almost. After a long wait and lots of COVID-related delays, the most anticipated reunion of the 21st century is about to happen—but, uh, what’s going to happen? After all, a lot of casts get back together nowadays for projects ranging from Zoom table reads to full-blown revival series. What can we expect from Friends return? And, maybe more importantly, who can we expect to see at the Friends reunion?decider.com