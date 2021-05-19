Turner Classic Movies' Ben Mankiewicz reveals he auditioned to co-host American Idol
In response to The Handmaid's Tale actress Ever Carradine's query asking fellow actors what high-profile roles they came close to getting, Mankiewicz responded that he auditioned for Idol. "I went to those auditions and read with a bunch of people, among them Brian Dunkleman," he tweeted. (Ryan) Seacrest was there, too, I think. If memory serves me correctly - and it doesn’t - I turned it down because I wanted to continue to play the part of unemployed, generic television host."www.primetimer.com