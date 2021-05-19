Ex-Seinfeld writer Larry Charles: Kramer would definitely be into QAnon and Antifa these days

The mind behind Community and Rick and Morty is making Krapopolis, an animated comedy set in mythical ancient Greece that’s “centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” But Krapopolis isn't an ordinary animated comedy. Fox says Krapopolis will mark “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain” and mark the network's launch of its NFT business, which will be called Blockchain Creative Labs. “Not to go too far into it today, but as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of Blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said at the network's upfronts. “And Dan’s series, currently entitled Krapopolis, will be the first-ever curated entirely on the blockchain. And just as we’re doing this for our own animation, we will also help your brands connect directly with fans and enthusiasts through NFTs. With and for you, Fox will help art meet brands meet technology.”