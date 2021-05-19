newsbreak-logo
Ex-Seinfeld writer Larry Charles: Kramer would definitely be into QAnon and Antifa these days

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
“When I thought about how Seinfeld would survive in this kind of environment and this television environment, and I look around, I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and… wouldn’t Kramer be… a believer in QAnon? But he might also be in antifa at the same time to cover his bets,” Charles said on the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast. “Elaine might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab. And George might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”

Larry Charles
Aziz Ansari on Master of None Season 3: "On paper, everything sounds like a terrible idea"

Ansari directed and co-wrote with Lena Waithe all five episodes of what is being called Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, revolving around Waithe's Denise. “On paper, everything sounds like a terrible idea,” Ansari says in a Netflix featurette. “Oh, I’m not going to be in the show anymore! We’re going to hold on them doing laundry for three minutes! It was a little bit scary because it’s not what we had done before.. But the first time we read it where it wasn’t just me reading with Lena but another woman reading with her, it was just like, ‘Woah, this is going to work. This is going to be cool.'”