Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes to star in a semi-autobiographical scripted comedy for Showtime
Created and written by Matt Pyken, The Education of Matt Barnes is based on the former Los Angeles Laker's real life "after 14 years in the NBA – and his journey to the stardom he never achieved on the hardwood," according to Deadline. "It’s the story of how a single dad from Encino balances home, business, activism and relationships while navigating the temptations of the celebrity-centric, Instagram and TikTok universe of LA."www.primetimer.com