California Entertainment

Ex-NBA star Matt Barnes to star in a semi-autobiographical scripted comedy for Showtime

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
Created and written by Matt Pyken, The Education of Matt Barnes is based on the former Los Angeles Laker's real life "after 14 years in the NBA – and his journey to the stardom he never achieved on the hardwood," according to Deadline. "It’s the story of how a single dad from Encino balances home, business, activism and relationships while navigating the temptations of the celebrity-centric, Instagram and TikTok universe of LA."

