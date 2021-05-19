HBO Max and Cartoon Network order an animated Superman series, starring Jack Quaid

After checking in with showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys star Laz Alonso (aka Mother's Milk) for some intel on how things were going with the third season (definitely worth checking out here), we're taking a trip back to Alonso's co-star Jack Quaid's birthday week- courtesy of the actor himself. Taking to social media, Quaid shared a look at how the team handled giving him his birthday cake on set. Yup, as Quaid puts it, "THEY SMASHED MY FACE INTO THE GODDAMN CAKE!". Now, this is where we have to take what could be an unpopular stance. We're not big fans of the face-in-cake move- whether it's a birthday, wedding, or whatever. It's too messy, it can too easily escalate, and it's almost always a waste of some really good cake. That said, Quaid actually made it look fashionable. First thought? Goatee. Second thought? Riverboat gambler. And now we can't get that out of our heads- as you're about to see.