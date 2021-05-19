HBO Max and Cartoon Network order an animated Superman series, starring Jack Quaid
My Adventures With Superman, which was given a two-season order, stars Quaid and Alice Lee as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.www.primetimer.com
