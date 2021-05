2021 Senior Spotlights are brought to you by School Specialty. High School: Ontario High School / North Central State College. Accomplishments: Recipient of Tuition Freedom Scholarship for completion of Associate Degree in Psychology at North Central State College, Recipient of Terry Coleman Scholarship for $500 at North Central State College, inducted member of Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success) through North Central State College, Recipient of the OASC All-Ohio Student Councils Award, performed at the Ohio State Buckeye Invitational with the Ontario High School Marching Band, marched in Disney's Festival of Fantasy Parade with the Ontario High School Marching Band at Walt Disney World, and completed 13 credit hours as a CCP student through North Central State College with a GPA of 4.0.