CBS boss talks moving SEAL Team and Evil to Paramount+ and reviving CSI six years after its finale

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
“There are some win-win scenarios, and this feels like that to me,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said of SEAL Team and Evil's move to Paramount+. “These shows get to continue telling stories, and they find a platform that’s probably a little better suited for the more serialized storytelling they do.” As for reviving CSI, he adds: "It’s a mixture of things. There’s certainly a bit of a nostalgia boom going on right now, and it was also the producers sitting up and realizing there were more stories to tell as the technology that was there when the show was on the air has evolved by leaps and bounds. That’s a lot of the fun they’re going to have with the show is we have some legacy characters and some new characters, and there’s going to be interesting comparisons to the way we used to do things vs. the way we do them now. I think that’s really rich material, and at the end of the day I think people are going to be really interested to revisit some of these characters they love and meet some new ones." ALSO: Kahl discusses canceling All Rise and The Unicorn.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

