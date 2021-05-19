newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Nick Jonas confirms he suffered his bike injury while filming NBC's Olympic Dreams with his brothers

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

The Voice coach said on Late Night with Seth Meyers he was competing against his fellow Jonas Brothers for the NBC Sports pre-Summer Olympics special when he injured himself and was briefly hospitalized. “We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing,” he said. “We all looked at each other beforehand because the race was pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ So I was being responsible, I wasn’t being overly competitive. But something happened. It was one of those things where the handlebars kind of got out from under me and I just tumbled.”

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

