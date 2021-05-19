Nick Jonas confirms he suffered his bike injury while filming NBC's Olympic Dreams with his brothers
The Voice coach said on Late Night with Seth Meyers he was competing against his fellow Jonas Brothers for the NBC Sports pre-Summer Olympics special when he injured himself and was briefly hospitalized. “We were shooting something for NBC, my brothers and I, and it was a competitive thing,” he said. “We all looked at each other beforehand because the race was pretty intense. We said, ‘Just take it easy, let’s not overdo it.’ So I was being responsible, I wasn’t being overly competitive. But something happened. It was one of those things where the handlebars kind of got out from under me and I just tumbled.”www.primetimer.com