Games as therapy for people with language loss
In a year when many of us worked virtually, a small group gathered online with the common goal of making speech and language therapy more accessible—while having some fun along the way. Their project, called Aphasia Games for Health, focused on producing games that can provide therapeutic benefits for people with aphasia—a language disorder that can affect speaking, comprehension, reading and writing, which is often the result of a head injury or stroke. It was equally important to the group that the games were entertaining, inherently social and easy and affordable to access.medicalxpress.com