newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Games as therapy for people with language loss

By Stanford University
MedicalXpress
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year when many of us worked virtually, a small group gathered online with the common goal of making speech and language therapy more accessible—while having some fun along the way. Their project, called Aphasia Games for Health, focused on producing games that can provide therapeutic benefits for people with aphasia—a language disorder that can affect speaking, comprehension, reading and writing, which is often the result of a head injury or stroke. It was equally important to the group that the games were entertaining, inherently social and easy and affordable to access.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Disorder#Online And Offline#Playing Games#Stanford University#Play Therapy#Speech Therapy#Thorny Games#Aphasia Games For Health#Language Loss#Therapeutic Games#Group Therapy Sessions#Therapeutic Environments#Therapeutic Benefits#Aphasia Support Groups#Health Team#Linguistics#Game Design#Medical Professionals#Reading And Writing#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Stroke
Related
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

Running Isn’t Therapy. Therapy is Therapy.

Saying “running is my therapy” is about as common as running in spandex. But running and therapy are not the same thing. Exercise absolutely impacts mental health: Research shows regular, daily exercise helps to boost mood, reduce stress, and even manage symptoms of anxiety and depression. But our culture leans heavily—too heavily—on exercise as a panacea for mental well-being.
Minoritiesphillytrib.com

After a traumatizing year, Black people turn to therapy

In the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, mental health experts across the country say they have seen African Americans, whose skepticism of therapy has been documented by research, seeking it in growing numbers. Jamil and Sara Stamschror-Lott, the founders of Creative Kuponya, a...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Study Shows Disparities in Use of Virtual Orthopedic Services

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There are disparities in orthopedic telemedicine use based on race or ethnicity, language, and insurance type, according to a study published online May 10 in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research. Grace Xiong, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues assessed differences...
Video GamesThe Independent

Ask an expert: Is video gaming harmful for young people?

Aaron Kandola, from University College London’s psychiatry division, recently led a study into depressive symptoms in young boys who’d played video games regularly for years. He says: “A satisfactory and evidence-based conclusion on whether video games are harmful to young people remains elusive, despite decades of research. “We still lack...
Idaho Healthkmvt

New technology helps people with vision loss

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those who do experience severe vision loss new technology is helping people keep a normal life. Advances in augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality there are always new ways to approach vision loss. There is now technology helping those with excessive vision loss or even blindness.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

It Takes Two to Appreciate Game Literacy and Its Evolving Language

Video game literacy isn’t a novel idea: You can’t hand a controller to someone who has never played a video game and expect them to keep up. It’s also understood that there are certain, more specific conventions: Jumping is pretty uniformly mapped to the same button across games, things that glow can probably be interacted with, and so on. We take these things for granted, but we know they are there.
Healthamazon.com

Supporting people with hearing loss through cloud-enabled solutions

In 2021, one in six Australians—almost four million people—have hearing loss, ranging from mild to profound. The statistic is part of the larger global picture reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) that approximately 466 million people live with hearing loss; of these, 34 million are children. In addition, 1.1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings and through personal audio devices. The WHO expects that these numbers will rise remarkably in the coming decades unless action is taken to prevent and treat hearing loss.
Louisiana LifestyleKNOE TV8

La. Tech offers dance therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is offering resources for people with Parkinson’s disease. They already offer boxing classes, but now they have added a dance class. Experts say dancing and the power of music can slow the progression of Parkinson’s. That’s why Louisiana Tech is helping people suffering from the disease get on the dance floor.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Researchers call for bias-free artificial intelligence

Clinicians and surgeons are increasingly using medical devices based on artificial intelligence. These AI devices, which rely on data-driven algorithms to inform health care decisions, presently aid in diagnosing cancers, heart conditions and diseases of the eye, with many more applications on the way. Given this surge in AI, two...
Pennsylvania Educationcmu.edu

Light as Language

On a chilly May night, snowflakes sparkled on the Randy Pausch Memorial Bridge near the heart of Carnegie Mellon University's Pittsburgh campus. The wintry scene wasn't caused by unseasonably cool weather. Rather, Victor Huang, a sophomore in computer science and human-computer interaction, digitally created the effect in the minicourse "Interaction and Expression using the Pausch Bridge Lighting."
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

People Who’ve Lost Their Sense Of Smell Are Coping By Following This Therapy

One side effect of COVID-19 includes the loss of smell and taste. For some, this can last for months. One of the most striking symptoms of COVID-19 is the temporary loss of smell and taste. For a subset of people, these symptoms can last for months, creating great stress and anxiety.But something called “smell therapy” is helping them cope.
Mental HealthNewswise

Commonly Used Drugs for Schizophrenia Linked to Greater Cognitive Impairment

Newswise — Writing in the May 14, 2021 issue of The American Journal of Psychiatry, a multi-institution team of scientists led by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine report that medications commonly prescribed to reduce the severity of physical and mental health symptoms associated with schizophrenia may have a cumulative effect of worsening cognitive function in patients.
EducationWVNews

West Virginia University activity guide supports dementia caregiving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Familiar sounds and tastes can trigger senses of people with dementia, a fact West Virginia University researchers are using to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers. “Focusing on activities for people...
Posted by
ErikBrown

How We Can Use The Universal Language Of Video Games As Healing Tools

A Quick Description Of My Younger YearsPhoto by AR on Unsplash. I have had a love-hate relationship over the years with video games. There were points in my life where I was obsessed with them and invested way too much time in games. However, as I look back, it wasn’t just the games themselves that tied into my life. They became almost like a language or communication tool between me and other kids.
Weight Losscureus.com

Revision Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band as a Successful Alternative Over Sleeve Gastrectomy After Failed Initial Weight Loss Therapies

Obesity is a major health problem in the United States, and the prevalence rates have been increasing over time. The latest research shows that 34% of adults and 15-20% of children and adolescents in the United States are obese [1]. This epidemic has increased the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in this population. Although various treatment options are available for the management of morbid obesity, bariatric surgeries are proven to be the most successful modality to reduce overall weight and obesity-related comorbidities [2]. The criteria for surgical intervention for weight loss recognized by a National Institutes of Health consensus panel include the failure of medical treatment and patients with body mass index (BMI) of ≥40 kg/m2 or 35-40 kg/m2 with associated comorbid conditions.
California HealthStanford Daily

‘Encouraging and exciting’: Stanford researchers chart out next steps after landmark pregnancy study

Obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) professors and doctors at Stanford Medicine applauded a May 5 breakthrough study finding certain blood markers and immune signals that can predict approaching labor — but, they say, there is more to be done. The findings could serve as a jumping-off point for future study with the goal of developing prediction methods that can be used in clinical settings.