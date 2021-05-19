Games as therapy for people with language loss

Obesity is a major health problem in the United States, and the prevalence rates have been increasing over time. The latest research shows that 34% of adults and 15-20% of children and adolescents in the United States are obese [1]. This epidemic has increased the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in this population. Although various treatment options are available for the management of morbid obesity, bariatric surgeries are proven to be the most successful modality to reduce overall weight and obesity-related comorbidities [2]. The criteria for surgical intervention for weight loss recognized by a National Institutes of Health consensus panel include the failure of medical treatment and patients with body mass index (BMI) of ≥40 kg/m2 or 35-40 kg/m2 with associated comorbid conditions.