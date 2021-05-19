newsbreak-logo
CBS unveils its fall schedule: All-FBI Tuesdays, NCIS moving to a new night, Survivor returns after pandemic hiatus

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
NCIS has had one timeslot for its first 18 seasons: Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Next season, NCIS will move for the first time, to Mondays at 9 p.m., leading into new spinoff NCIS: Hawaii. The move will allow for an all-FBI Tuesdays, with FBI: International joining FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Meanwhile, Bull moves from Mondays to Thursdays. S.W.A.T. will start the season on Friday nights, but will move to Sundays likely at midseason.

