Movies

CBS orders two original Christmas romantic comedy movies

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho will star in A Christmas Proposal. The other Christmas film, Christmas Takes Flight, does not yet have a cast.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

