TV Series

HBO Max greenlights Batman: Caped Crusader from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves

 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Caped Crusader will not be a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series -- it will "once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world," according to HBO Max's announcement. "We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Reeves, and Abrams said in a joint statement. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

