Friends cast reunites for People magazine

 1 hour ago
To promote next week's HBO Max special, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reminisced about their NBC sitcom for a People cover story.

TV Seriesthecherawchronicle.com

The release date for the “ Friends ” reunion was finally announced, the first track …

It happened. The long-awaited release date friends-The reunion is known. On May 27, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returned on HBOMax to the sitcom that made them famous worldwide. Exactly 15 years and 9 months later, the cast is coming together. Aniston proudly announced the news on Instagram: “It is official!“
TV Serieskiss951.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV & VideosNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Courteney Cox Talks Filming ‘Unbelievable' Reunion With ‘Friends' Cast

Courteney Cox said shooting the long-awaited “Friends” reunion was a wonderful experience. “It was unbelievable, so emotional,” she explained on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years — 15 years? Seventeen years?”
TV SeriesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

‘Friends: The Reunion‘ Teaser Gets the Cast Back Together

There they are: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Well, at least, there are there backs. To see the rest of them, I guess you will need to watch Friends: The Reunion, the long awaited special coming to HBO Max later this month. Announced and planned last year as one of the first signature shows for the nascent streaming service, the reunion was pushed back by a year because of Covid. (Don’t ask me why every other cast in the universe could reunite during covid, but the Friends had to wait. I honestly do not know.) The delays are done with now, as HBO Max just released the first teaser for the show — which also includes its premiere date. Watch it below:
TV Serieslehren.com

Know the current age of Friends cast before watching Friends Reunion

Friends is the most popular and most loved television sitcom around the world. It first aired in 1994 and after running ten successful seasons, it came to an end in 2004. Even after 17 years it last aired, Friends is being watched religiously in different parts of the world. Currently streaming on Netflix, Friends always stays in the top 10 list.
TV & VideosPosted by
Closer Weekly

‘Friends’ Will Never Go Out of Style! Jennifer Aniston and the Rest of the Iconic Cast Then and Now

With the Friends reunion quickly approaching, it’s time for fans to take a walk down memory lane! It’s been almost two decades since the iconic series went off the air, but Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and the rest of the legendary cast remain beloved sitcom stars to this day. After seeing photos of the TV personalities, you’ll be surprised to find out they look just as good as they did back in the day.
TV SeriesPosted by
FUN 107

Can You Binge-Watch All Ten Seasons of ‘Friends’ Before the Reunion Episode?

'Friends' fans got the best surprise last week when HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the show's long-awaited reunion episode. The cult classic sitcom that began in the 90s famously features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as six friend living in New York City. 'Fans were able to watch it endlessly on Netflix for years, but after its contract with Netflix ended at the start of 2020, it has been binge-able on HBO Max, who will now air the reunion special starting May 27.
California Entertainmentawardswatch.com

HBO Max sets ‘Friends: The Reunion’ for May 27 with full cast plus guests Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and more

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
TV & Videosdeltanews.tv

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

'Friends' Cast Joined By Bieber, Beckham For May 27 Reunion Special

"The One Where They Get Back Together" is finally upon us -- and the cast of "Friends" will be joined by famous fans from Justin Bieber to David Beckham, HBO Max announced Thursday. The long-delayed and much-hyped reunion, billed as an "unscripted celebration" of the US smash hit television sitcom,...
TV Series/Film

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer: The Original Cast and Some Bizarre Guest Stars Gather on HBO Max This Month

It’s here, AKA the one where we finally learn the premiere date of the long-awaited Friends reunion special. HBO Max has released a Friends: The Reunion trailer, featuring our favorite Central Perk regulars in silhouette, as they walk toward their old Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, the beloved sitcom’s former home. The unscripted special will premiere on HBO Max later this month, and it’s got a buzzy (and kind of bizarre) line-up of guest stars set to join original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Watch the Friends: The Reunion trailer below.
TV & VideosShowbiz411

“Friends” Reunion Jammed with All Star Cast Besides the Regulars, Including Lady Gaga, BTS, and Justin Bieber

The “Friends” reunion show is set for May 27th on HBO Max. In addition to the six regular cast members, the reunion will also feature a bunch of people who have nothing whatsoever to do with the show. They include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, and Malala Yousafzai.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Julian Thought ‘Friends’ Costar Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Color him confused! Lisa Kudrow‘s son, Julian Stern, mistakenly thought that Jennifer Aniston was his mother after spending time on the Friends set. “He really was obsessed with Jen,” the Easy A star, 57, told Conan O’Brien on Wednesday, May 12. “He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from.”