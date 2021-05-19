newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO Max orders a Harry Potter quiz show and retrospective special

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

The four-episode untitled competition quiz show will feature super fans competing to answer trivia questions with special guests, with an online play-along component.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiz Show#Retrospective#Potter Fans#Special Guests#Trivia Questions#Feature#Super Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Friends' Reunion Special Arrives on HBO Max on May 27

The long-awaited "Friends" reunion special will arrive on HBO Max on May 27. The reunion was delayed multiple times due to production shutdowns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The program will feature all six "Friends" stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.
TV SeriesPopculture

Another High-Quality Show Is Likely Moving to HBO Max

DC series Pennyworth could be making the transition from Epix to new streamer HBO Max very soon. Deadline reports Epix and series' producer Warner Bros. TV are still in the middle of negotiations (which include an agreement on Season 1 and 2 joining HBO Max's slate of television offerings), but if the two parties can reach an agreement and a third season is ordered, Epix might earn a second window.
TV Seriestechadvisor.com

Best shows on HBO Max in May 2021

If you’ve not signed up for the platform yet, HBO Max costs $14.99 per month. There are also a number of discounts you can get on HBO Max, and even ways to get it for free. We couldn’t write this list without what is essentially the hero show of this service. Friends shows the dynamic between six young adults living in New York. They're all trying to succeed in their careers and love lives, but ultimately encounter many stumbling blocks along the way - but at least they have each other.
TV ShowsPosted by
Tom's Guide

11 new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

A fresh batch of new movies and shows is blooming across the streaming services and television. Several brand-new series are premiering this week, including Tina Fey’s comedy Girls5eva on Peacock, the animated Star Wars spinoff Bad Batch on Disney Plus and Netflix’s superhero saga Jupiter’s Legacy. But (sad face) we’re also getting the final seasons of Shrill and Castlevania, two of the biggest TV shows getting canceled or ending in 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gordita Chronicles’ Comedy Gets Series Order By HBO Max

HBO Max has picked up to series family comedy pilot Gordita Chronicles, from Claudia Forestieri (Selena The Series, Good Trouble), Josh Berman’s Osprey Productions, Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures and Sony Pictures TV. Newcomer Olivia Goncalves leads the comedy, written by Forestieri and directed by Eva Longoria. Diana Maria Riva and...
TV Seriestheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: Jean Smart & Hannah Einbinder Talk New HBO Max Show ‘Hacks’ [Video]

Icon Jean Smart and my favorite newbie Hannah Einbinder star in HBO Max’s new dark comedy, Hacks. Watch the above video for a preview and plenty of giggles!. Hacks is about two struggling comedians that initially professionally reject each other but slowly find solace in the other’s company. Does that solace amount to success? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out! Hacks pair Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder together as the comedic mentor and mentee. The two have fantastic chemistry together both on and off the screen. When we meet Hannah’s character Ava, she is has been “canceled” over a tweet. Meanwhile, Jean’s character Deborah Vance is being forced out of her Vegas venue by popstars, Pentatonix. Can their collaboration put them back on top?
TV Seriesc21media.net

HBO Max orders Sony family comedy

WarnerMedia-owned streamer HBO Max has ordered a kids and family comedy series about a 12-year-old Dominican girl who struggles to fit into hedonistic 1980s Miami as her family pursues the American Dream. From Sony Pictures Television (SPT), Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures and SPT’s Osprey Productions, Gordita Chronicles is inspired by...
BusinessPosted by
Primetimer

What does WarnerMedia-Discovery merger mean for HBO Max, Discovery+ and their many cable networks?

Do HBO Max and Discovery+ continue as separate apps, get combined into something bigger — or both? Discovery CEO David Zaslav had no answer when asked by the media today. As Vulture's Josef Adalian notes, "while Warner-Discovery will be a monster under the hood, what is far less clear is whether there will eventually be one Netflix-size superapp housing all of the combined companies’ many assets. Disney, for example, could have decided to shut down Hulu and fold it into Disney+ after it won full control of the former following the Fox merger. Instead, it opted for a bundle approach, giving consumers the chance to pay one monthly fee for access to both apps (in addition to ESPN+). And yet internationally, Disney did just the opposite: Since Hulu doesn’t have a footprint outside the States, the Mouse House put all of its more adult-oriented programming under the brand name Star, and made it a separate section within Disney+ for consumers in parts of Europe and Asia." Adalian adds of the WarnerMedia and Discovery cable networks: "Beyond the human cost, the Warner-Discovery merger won’t necessarily change all that much about what consumers see in their cable packages. There is very little overlap between the Discovery and WarnerMedia cable brands. That said, TBS and TNT have — in addition to live sports — been doing a lot more unscripted of late as they cede scripted to HBO Max. Given Discovery’s massive success in that genre, I’m pretty sure its execs will take on a bigger role programming the current WarnerMedia-owned networks." ALSO: WarnerMedia-Discovery merger could change the sports streaming game.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Fox unveils its fall schedule: 9-1-1 will return without 9-1-1: Lone Star

The network has decided to pair 9-1-1 with The Big Leap on Mondays. 9-1-1: Lone Star will be saved for midseason, where it'll reunite with 9-1-1. On Tuesdays, The Resident will be paired with Our Kind of People, resulting in back-to-back Morris Chestnut shows. On Wednesdays, The Masked Singer will be joined by new singing competition Alter Ego. Thursdays with Thursday Night Football, Fridays and Sundays will stay the same. ALSO: Watch Fox's trailers for The Big Leap, The Cleaning Lady, Pivoting and BBC This Country remake Welcome to the Flatch.
MoviesCosmopolitan

The Harry Potter films in order: Where to watch them online

There's something about watching the Harry Potter films in order that we keep coming back to. Maybe it's the comfort of watching Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley grow up in front of our eyes. Maybe it's the things you only notice the millionth time you tune into the movie. Or maybe it's the escapism the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry, Hogwarts, provides.
TV Series/Film

The Inside Story of How HBO Max Became Home to Streaming’s Greatest Genre Shows

If there was a silver lining to a year’s worth of shelter-in-place orders, it was the opportunity to spend some quality time with our collective watchlists. And in a year where streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+ did their best to keep us entertained, it was HBO Max that emerged as the clear winner for genre fans everywhere. With a diverse lineup of action and horror shows – running the gamut from the most ambitious science-fiction series of the year to a re-homed martial arts masterpiece – HBO Max has transcended talk of superheroes to become the premier destination for original programming.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Friends: The Reunion’ Special Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer On HBO Max; Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington Among Guests

It’s nearly here. HBO Max has set Thursday, May 27 for the long-awaited Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max. The date also happens to be the one-year anniversary of the WarnerMedia streaming platform’s launch. The show was originally set to be one of the launch specials for HBO Max’s launch last year but shooting was delayed by the pandemic.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Rumored Batman: Arkham Knight HBO Max Show Will Be R-Rated

It seems that Warner Bros. and AT&T are still keen to work with Ben Affleck’s Batman in some capacity, with the most recent talk being that there will be a limited series based on Arkham Knight for HBO Max. According to Geekosity, this story would take place within the SnyderVerse, and the latest update is that it will be an R-rated spin on the Dark Knight, in keeping with the more horrific aspects of Arkham Asylum.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: HBO Max announces air date and unveils first video teaser for long-awaited special

The Friends reunion special officially has an air date and a first teaser.HBO Max announced on Thursday that the long-awaited programme – now titled Friends: The Reunion – will air on 27 May 2021.The streaming service unveiled a first video teaser featuring all six of the sitcom’s original stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. It also announced a string of guest stars including Lady Gaga, David Beckham, James Corden and many more.HBO Max confirmed that the special was taped on the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank,...
TV SeriesComicBook

Friends Marathon on TBS to Air Every Episode Ahead of HBO Max Reunion Special

Following the announcement made earlier today about the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion special airing on HBO Max later this month, TBS has announced they will broadcast every episode of the hit sitcom in a month-long marathon. Kicking off earlier this week, the event will take place weekdays from 10am - 4pm ET/PT and last through June 4th, just in case you aren't streaming the series online. Friends: The Reunion however will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage.