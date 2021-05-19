newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama Lifestyle

Huntsville’s Hays Farm announces new tenants for Publix shopping center

By Paul Gattis
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Four more restaurants as well as an urgent care were among announcements made Tuesday for tenants of the Publix-anchored shopping center at Hays Farm in Huntsville. Only one of the restaurants was revealed Tuesday – national chicken wing chain Wingstop, which joins two previously announced restaurants at The Market at Hays Farm.

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

90K+
Followers
27K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Food Drink#Chain Restaurants#Single Family Homes#Huntsville S Hays Farm#The Market At Hays Farm#Eye Care Associates#Huntsville City Council#South Huntsville#Memorial Parkway#Square#Construction#Single Family Homes#Businesses#Well Respected Tenants#Market#Announcements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Publix
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Alabama HealthPosted by
WZDX

Local businesses are starting to require less masking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing unless required by a business. This is prompting many local businesses to change their masking guidelines. Lowe Mill only requires those who are not fully vaccinated to mask...
Alabama LifestylePosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Huntsville, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Alabama LifestyleSand Mountain Reporter

Firehouse Subs now open in Albertville

Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Albertville at 8171 U.S. Highway 431, Suite 112 — making it the ninth restaurant in the greater Huntsville area. The restaurant will open its doors to the public today, Monday, May 17, under the ownership of...
Alabama LifestylePosted by
RocketCityMom

Summer Activities for Kids at the Space & Rocket Center

This summer, beat the heat and head to the place that gives Huntsville it’s Rocket City nickname – the U.S. Space & Rocket Center! There’s always something fun and new going on that makes it an excellent place to visit over and over again, and this summer is no exception. Here are the things on our Must List for kids!
Alabama SocietyPosted by
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.
Alabama HealthWHNT-TV

RVs and camp grounds see a boom during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since the beginning of the pandemic people have been trying to figure out creative ways to get out and do something, safely. As a result, many people have been buying or renting RV’s and visiting local and National parks for a change of scenery. Harrison Bankston, Owner...
Alabama LifestyleWAAY-TV

Whataburger announces groundbreaking for new Huntsville restaurant

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Huntsville location of Whataburger is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. Whataburger and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce will take part in the ceremony at the future site of the restaurant, 11701 South Memorial Parkway. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall, creating...
Alabama Governmentwtvy.com

Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparations are already underway to make room for top brass moving to Huntsville when the U.S. Space Command Headquarters relocates to Redstone Arsenal. At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the mayor accepted $8 million from the state for housing on Redstone Arsenal. It’s a part of...
Alabama EducationWHNT-TV

Graduation dates across the TN Valley

Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school. It’s something worth celebrated every year…but probably even more so this...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Huntsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Huntsville: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Work From Home Sales Position; 3. Commercial Insurance Processor; 4. Event Coordinator; 5. Sales- Mortgage Protection: $100k-$300K, No Cold Calling - Will Train; 6. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 9. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring on Our "A-Team"!; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Alabama SocietyWHNT-TV

Volunteers clean up Wilson Morgan Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – Volunteers took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday and headed to Wilson Morgan Lake and Clark Spring Branch to help pick up trash. Volunteers removed more than 640 pounds of aquatic litter from the bodies of water which both flow into the Tennessee River. Founder of the...
Alabama Governmentthemadisonrecord.com

Carry the Load tour to visit Huntsville on May 22

HUNTSVILLE – The Carry the Load initiative will visit several sites in Huntsville on May 22. The nationwide tour’s stop in Huntsville will honor the nation’s heroes and making Memorial Day matter again. A non-profit organization, Carry The Load provides an active way for Americans to connect with the sacrifices...