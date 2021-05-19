Adult Swim orders a digital short spinoff of Rick and Morty and its other classic series

newsbreak-logo
Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell are each getting "mini-=spinoffs" based on characters from or inspired by the four shows. Each spinoff will consist of eight to 10 episodes and will be available across global digital platforms. Rick and Morty's The Vindicators will follow the fan-favorite characters Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides, and yuk it up without Rick and Morty. Alabama Jackson stars Donald Faison as a smooth-talking time traveler that the actor invented at a Robot Chicken San Diego Comic-Con panel. Aquadonk Side Pieces is the long-awaited continuation of the beloved Adult Swim animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Emmy-nominated cult show Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell is returning for a fifth season as Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: The Animated Series, a series of animated shorts. ALSO: Dan Harmon says he's met with Kanye West about creating his own episode that will be "interwoven with the Rick and Morty franchise."

