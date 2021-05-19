A new rapid test detects a coronavirus infection in 10 minutes

Coronaviruses (CoVs) were first discovered in the 1960s. Severe acute respiratory syndrome CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been identified as the cause of COVID-19, which spread throughout China and subsequently, across the world. As COVID-19 causes serious public health concerns across the world, investigating the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 and its interaction with the host immune responses may provide a clearer picture of how the pathogen causes disease in some individuals. Interestingly, SARS-CoV-2 has 80% sequence homology with SARS-CoV-1 and 96-98% homology with CoVs isolated from bats. Therefore, the experience acquired in SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) epidemics may improve our understanding of the immune response and immunopathological changes in COVID-19 patients. In the present paper, we have reviewed the immune responses (including the innate and adaptive immunities) to SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, so as to improve our understanding of the concept of the COVID-19 disease, which will be helpful in developing vaccines and medications for treating the COVID-19 patients.