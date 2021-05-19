newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

A new rapid test detects a coronavirus infection in 10 minutes

By University of Helsinki
MedicalXpress
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAn antigen-based detection technique developed by University of Helsinki researchers could be used to analyze as many as 500 samples per hour. In a recently completed study, the rapid test was able to diagnose a viral infection almost as accurately as PCR tests, which are known for their sensitivity. The new rapid test format can also be used to rapidly diagnose other respiratory infections.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Virus Detection#Blood Testing#Tests And Testing#Mbio#Academy Of Finland#Virus Isolation#Test Reagents#Sars Cov 2 Infections#Viral Antigen Detection#Pcr Tests#Antibodies#Type#Viral Particles#Viral Rna#Sars Cov 2 Particles#Testing Travelers#Serum#Clinical Specimens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

The Immune Responses against Coronavirus Infections: Friend or Foe?

Coronaviruses (CoVs) were first discovered in the 1960s. Severe acute respiratory syndrome CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been identified as the cause of COVID-19, which spread throughout China and subsequently, across the world. As COVID-19 causes serious public health concerns across the world, investigating the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 and its interaction with the host immune responses may provide a clearer picture of how the pathogen causes disease in some individuals. Interestingly, SARS-CoV-2 has 80% sequence homology with SARS-CoV-1 and 96-98% homology with CoVs isolated from bats. Therefore, the experience acquired in SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) epidemics may improve our understanding of the immune response and immunopathological changes in COVID-19 patients. In the present paper, we have reviewed the immune responses (including the innate and adaptive immunities) to SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, so as to improve our understanding of the concept of the COVID-19 disease, which will be helpful in developing vaccines and medications for treating the COVID-19 patients.
Medical & BiotechSeekingalpha.com

Therma Bright Enters into Agreement to Distribute a 15 Minute Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Therma Bright Inc. (THRBF) (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma" or the "Company"), developer of the AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test and other progressive diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement to white label and distribute a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 antibody test for detecting IgG and IgM antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The new product will be branded Therma Bright's AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test. This pinprick antibody blood test (i.e. serology test) uses a small amount of blood and has a 96.6% sensitivity for detecting antibodies of SARS-CoV-2 in those individuals currently infected with the virus or who have previously been infected, but went undiagnosed or were unaware of their infection. It will also aid in determining antibodies generated by those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Scienceslashdot.org

Scientists train bees to identify coronavirus infection

A group of Dutch scientists is enlisting the help of an unusual group of participants for a new kind of rapid COVID-19 test: bees that have been specially trained to detect the virus. Researchers at insect technology start-up InsectSense and Wageningen University in the Netherlands announced in a press release...
Animalsb975.com

Bees in the Netherlands trained to detect COVID-19 infections

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch researchers have trained bees, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, to identify samples infected with COVID-19, a finding they said could cut waiting times for test results to just seconds. To train the bees, scientists in the bio-veterinary research laboratory at Wageningen University gave...
Public Healthkyma.com

Health Minute: New child COVID-19 infections still high

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - New child COVID-19 infections are on the rise and so is the push to authorize vaccines for the youngest Americans. Pfizer may be getting the green light soon for child COVID-19 vaccines. Children are still considered less likely to develop severe symptoms from COVID-19 but further research...
ScienceMedicalXpress

New tools enable rapid analysis of coronavirus sequences and tracking of variants

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred genomic surveillance of viruses on an unprecedented scale, as scientists around the world use genome sequencing to track the spread of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The rapid accumulation of viral genome sequences presents new opportunities for tracing global and local transmission dynamics, but analyzing so much genomic data is challenging.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Detection of umbilical infections key to calf health success

One of the simplest best management practices we can do for the newborn calf is navel care. It is considered common practice on the farm. Previous University of Minnesota research showed in a control study umbilical cord care significantly reduced the risk of developing umbilical cord infections. The goal of dipping the newborn calf’s umbilical cord is to promote healing of the umbilical stump, prevent infection, and encourage the umbilical tissue to dry and detach from the calf’s body.
California Governmentindependentnews.com

Rapid Tests Offer Reopening Path

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) recently visited a Livermore-based lab and received its 98% accurate rapid COVID-19 test, where he tested negative for the virus. Livermore Superintendent Kelly Bowers and other school district officials also attended the event as Su Dwarakanath, Kaya17 Inc. CEO and founder, offered...
Public HealthScience Daily

Rapid COVID-19 diagnostic test delivers results within 4 minutes with 90 percent accuracy

A low-cost, rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 developed by Penn Medicine provides COVID-19 results within four minutes with 90 percent accuracy. A paper published this week in Matter details the fast and inexpensive diagnostic test, called RAPID 1.0 (Real-time Accurate Portable Impedimetric Detection prototype 1.0). Compared to existing methods for COVID-19 detection, RAPID is inexpensive and highly scalable, allowing the production of millions of units per week.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

QIAGEN Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Fast and Easy-to-Use Digital Test to Detect SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Antibodies

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the fast and easy-to-use QIAreach® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Test. The authorization means QIAGEN can start making its portable antibody testing device available to health-care professionals...
Public Healthwkzo.com

India reports daily rise of 326,098 in coronavirus infections

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India reported on Saturday 326,098 new coronavirus infections over the prior 24 hours, taking its tally to 24.37 million, while deaths showed a slight fall, to 3,890. Over the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths....
ScienceFuturity

Viral or bacterial infection? New test can tell quickly

New testing technology can accurately distinguish between a viral and a bacterial infection for respiratory illness, according to a new study proving feasibility. The critical difference determines whether antibiotics are warranted. And, importantly, the test may provide results in under an hour. When patients complain of coughing, runny nose, sneezing,...
California HealthPleasanton Weekly

Livermore company develops new rapid saliva COVID-19 test

Coronavirus vaccination numbers continue to grow throughout the Tri-Valley and nation, but local company KAYA17 has found that there is still very much a need for quick and accurate COVID-19 testing and has dedicated itself to developing new rapid methods. Most recently, the Livermore-based startup has developed the first-ever rapid...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

British Airways to trial rapid new Covid-19 test

British Airways is to launch a trial with medical tech company Canary Global to assess if its Pelican Covid-19 Ultra Rapid Covid-19 test can play a role in opening up travel. It is hoped the test can display a result within 25 seconds. The airline will be inviting flight and...