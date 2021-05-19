newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The COVID-19 virus may not insert genetic material into human DNA, research shows

By Purdue University
MedicalXpress
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe virus that causes COVID-19, which scientists refer to as SARS-CoV-2, likely does not integrate its genetic material into the genes of humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology. A separate study recently reported the virus's genetic material was found to have integrated into human DNA...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Material#Dna#Genetic Information#Human Dna#Genetic Evidence#Genetic Findings#Genetic Diseases#The Journal Of Virology#Purdue University#Stadtman#Human Genomes#Genetic Artifacts#Cultured Human Cells#Research#Rna Viruses#Sars Cov2 Infected Cells#Scientists#Experiments#Mrna Vaccines#Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Biology
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Microbiology
Related
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Rutgers researchers are developing a COVID-19 breathalyzer test

Testing for COVID-19 could soon be as easy as blowing into a tube. Researchers at Rutgers University are working to develop a non-invasive, rapid COVID-19 test that can detect the virus and other respiratory illnesses in minutes, similar to a blood alcohol content breathalyzer analysis. The test would collect users'...
Public Healththefederal.com

CDC acknowledges COVID-19 virus is airborne

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is transmitted through respiratory fluids, i.e., very fine droplets emitted during respiration. This comes a month after Lancet had released a report stating that the virus which has caused a devastating global pandemic is...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop a multivalent vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza

Researchers at Duke University, USA, are looking into the possibility of a combined influenza & coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine that could be used to simultaneously protect against annual flu strains and the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Preclinical results showed the vaccine protected mice from both SARS-CoV-2 and the flu.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract can inhibit COVID-19 virus

In a new study from Columbia University, researchers found that extracts from the leaves of the Artemisia annua plant, a medicinal herb also known as sweet wormwood, inhibit the replication of the COVID-19 virus and two of its recent variants. They also found that extracts of the plant were more...
Sciencescienceboard.net

Hope for next-gen COVID-19 vaccines may rest in an unexpected region of the virus

-- Researchers further elucidated how antibodies produced in people who effectively fight off SARS-CoV-2 work to neutralize the part of the virus responsible for causing infection. The study, published in Science on May 4, describes how antibodies targeting sections of the virus outside of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) may be useful in the development of vaccines and therapies.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Genetic Polymorphisms in the Host and COVID-19 Infection.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic shows a marked geographical variation in its prevalence and mortality. The question arises if the host genetic variation may (partly) affect the prevalence and mortality of COVID-19. We postulated that the geographical variation of human polymorphisms might partly explain the variable prevalence of the infection. We investigated some candidate genes that have the potential to play a role in the immune defense against COVID-19: complement component 3 (C3), galactoside 2-alpha-L-fucosyltransferase 2 (FUT2), haptoglobin (Hp), vitamin D binding protein (DBP), human homeostatic iron regulator protein (HFE), cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), and angiotensin-converting enzyme 1 (ACE1). In a univariate approach, ACE1 D/I, C3, CFTR, and HFE polymorphisms correlated significantly with COVID-19 prevalence/mortality, whereas Hp and FUT2 polymorphism did not show any significant correlations. In a multivariate analysis, only ACE1 D/I and C3 polymorphisms were determinants for COVID-19 prevalence/mortality. The other polymorphisms (CFTR, DBP, FUT2, HFE, and Hp) did not correlate with COVID-19 prevalence/mortality. Whereas ACE1 D/I polymorphism shows functional links with ACE2 (which is the receptor for the virus) in COVID-19, C3 can act as a critical step in the virus-induced inflammation. Our findings plead against a bystander role of the polymorphisms as a marker for historical migrations, which comigrate with causal genes involved in COVID-19 infection. Further studies are required to assess the clinical outcome of COVID-19 in C3S and ACE1 D allele carriers and to study the role of C3 and ACE1 D/I polymorphisms in COVID-19 and their potential effects on treatment response.
Public Healthdailyinfographic.com

How Covid-19 Behaves In The Human Host

As the world celebrated the dawning of 2020, an unseen virus crept upon us. It would change life as we knew it, close down entire industries, and destroy economies. The travel industry would be all but destroyed during 2020. Even as the vaccine rollout starts to power through some countries, the toll of this virus continues into 2021.
ScienceScience Daily

Genetics: Biosynthesis pathway of a new DNA nucleobase elucidated

DNA is composed of nucleobases represented by the letters A, T, G and C. They form the basis of the genetic code and are present in all living beings. But in a bacteriophage, another base, represented by the letter Z, exists. This exception, the only one observed to date, has long remained a mystery. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the CNRS, in collaboration with the CEA, have now elucidated the biosynthesis pathway of this base. This work has been published in the April 30th, 2021 issue of Science.
SciencePhramalive.com

Research Roundup: Genetics of People Older than 105

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. A new study of 81 semi-supercentenarians—people 105 years of age or older—and supercentenarians—110 years or older from across Italy, were studied by researchers from the University of Bologna, Italy and Nestle Research in Lausanne, Switzerland. They compared genetic data from these extraordinary agers to 36 healthy people from the same region whose age, on average, was 68 years. Blood samples were drawn and whole-genome sequencing was performed. They then compared their data with another previously published study that analyzed 333 Italians over 100 years of age and 358 people who were about 60 years of age. They published their research in the journal eLife.
Public Healthdomigood.com

Researchers: The real Covid-19 “superspreaders” are the obese

There is a segment of society you should avoid in order to minimize your risk of “catching” the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), but it is not anti-maskers or people who say no to Chinese Virus injections. As it turns out, obese people are the true “superspreaders” who are getting the most people sick.
Public HealthNature.com

The indirect effects of COVID-19 on pediatric research

As members of the Research Committee of the Association of Medical School Pediatric Department Chairs, we write to comment on the review article by Fleming et al.1 on the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on child and adolescent health and associated research. We agree with many of the observations that the authors have highlighted, specifically the important needs for involving children in trials of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, for natural history studies of youth who acquire COVID-19, for highly coordinated and collaborative clinical trials and cohort studies among academic institutions, for streamlining approaches to effective research governance and protection of research subjects while guaranteeing high levels of patient privacy and safety, and for the study of the unfortunate immediate sequelae of acute COVID-19 in children, specifically the postinfectious disorder called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also referred to as Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome Temporally Associated with COVID-19.
Chemistrycaltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Zeolites are nanoporous aluminosilicate materials with broad applications in catalysis and separations. They are extremely versatile because of their topological diversity, with over 250 known polymorphs and thousands more predicted to be possible. However, managing polymorphism and phase competition in zeolite synthesis is a high-dimensional combinatorial problem that typically requires intensive trial and error in the lab.