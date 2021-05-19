What type of stent did I get, where? most heart patients don't know

Doctors should listen to their patients. This may sound obvious, but research by Dr. Kate Young, from Monash University, has found that many doctors discount or dismiss women’s reports of their diseases, or treat them with suspicion. Some doctors told Young that they believed they had to confirm women’s stories themselves, or believed they’d be able to tell whether the patient’s reports were true or not. “Women’s knowledge was typically incorporated only once it had been filtered through the medical gaze, with clinicians extracting what they deemed relevant,” Young wrote. How doctors think they can work this out in a single 20-minute (or shorter) consultation was never explained. As bizarre as this sounds, it’s widespread practice. Doctors are, in their own and society’s eyes, the ultimate judges of who is sick and who is “crazy.”