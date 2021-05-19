newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What type of stent did I get, where? most heart patients don't know

MedicalXpress
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone comes in for a new heart stent, it's critical that the medical team doing the procedure knows several key facts about previous stents the patient has had. But fewer than half of patients receiving a stent were still carrying the stent card that has those details with them, a new study finds.

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Mobile Device#Clinical Research#Medical Research#Clinical Study Design#Health Research#Health Information#Morristown Medical Center#Atlantic Health System#Pci#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Healthday#Hipaa#Stent Information#Stent Design#Drug Eluting Stents#Catheterization Lab#Inpatient Cardiac Unit#Medical Information#Clinical Significance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Most patients don't carry, retain information from stent implant cards, study finds

Only 48 percent of patients receiving a heart stent, or percutaneous coronary intervention, carry the stent card given to them after their procedure, according to a survey led by researchers at Atlantic Health System's Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. Stent cards contain all implantation details, but even when patients did carry...
Diseases & TreatmentsToledo Blade

Aspirin study: 2 types safe for heart patients

BOSTON — A study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low-strength or regular aspirin concludes that both doses seem equally safe and effective for preventing additional heart problems and strokes. But there’s a big caveat: People had such a...
Healthbesthealthmag.ca

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Listen to Patients

Doctors should listen to their patients. This may sound obvious, but research by Dr. Kate Young, from Monash University, has found that many doctors discount or dismiss women’s reports of their diseases, or treat them with suspicion. Some doctors told Young that they believed they had to confirm women’s stories themselves, or believed they’d be able to tell whether the patient’s reports were true or not. “Women’s knowledge was typically incorporated only once it had been filtered through the medical gaze, with clinicians extracting what they deemed relevant,” Young wrote. How doctors think they can work this out in a single 20-minute (or shorter) consultation was never explained. As bizarre as this sounds, it’s widespread practice. Doctors are, in their own and society’s eyes, the ultimate judges of who is sick and who is “crazy.”
Texas Societykut.org

What Do I Need To Know Before Getting My Young Teen Vaccinated?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on children 12-15 years old. It’s the same vaccine given to adults and older teens. Now, Texas health officials are awaiting recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how best to administer the vaccine to that age group.
HealthEurekAlert

Civil commitment for substance use disorder treatment -- what do addiction medicine specialists think?

May 17, 2021 - Amid the rising toll of opioid overdoses and deaths in the U.S., several states are considering laws enabling civil commitment for involuntary treatment of patients with substance use disorders (SUDs). Most addiction medicine physicians support civil commitment for SUD treatment - but others strongly oppose this approach, reports a survey study in Journal of Addiction Medicine, the official journal of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Sacubitril/valsartan not superior to valsartan for advanced heart failure

Patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) did not have better health outcomes if they took sacubitril/valsartan combination therapy compared with valsartan alone, according to new data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session. Heart failure, a leading cause of hospitalization among adults over...
Fitnesspharmacytimes.com

Lifestyle Modifications Support Brain Health

Exercise, nutrition, sleep, and supplements can help slow cognitive decline in older individuals. In recent years, scientists have made remarkable strides in unlocking the mysteries of the brain. They are using artificial intelligence to map the visual cortex. Positron emission tomography scans allow investigators to track surges in brain activity, and electrical implants are helping some patients with paralysis to walk again.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Sotagliflozin Benefits Diabetic Patients with Various Types of Heart Failure

Patients with a preserved ejection fraction saw a significant reduction in risk for cardiovascular-related adverse events and mortality. A pooled analysis of the SCORED and SOLOIST-WHF trails revealed that the SGLT1/2 inhibitor sotagliflozin was robustly effective in reducing cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes and all forms of heart failure. This beneficial effect was particularly noted for individuals with a preserved ejection fraction.
HealthStreetInsider.com

Regeneron (REGN), Sanofi (SNY) pivotal data at ATS 2021 show Dupixent significantly reduced asthma attacks and improved lung function in children

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pivotal data at ATS 2021 show Dupixent® (dupilumab) significantly reduced asthma attacks and improved lung function in children. Dupixent is the only biologic medicine to improve lung function in children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled...
Mental HealthGenomeWeb

Bipolar Disorder GWAS Meta-Analysis Points to Potential Treatment Targets

NEW YORK – Using a genome-wide association study approach, an international team led by investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified dozens of loci linked to bipolar disorder in individuals of European ancestry, including subtle genetic differences between different subtypes of the disease. "Together, these...
ScienceNeuroscience News

64 Regions of the Genome That Increase Risk for Bipolar Disorder Identified

Summary: Researchers have identified 64 genomic regions that contain genetic variants associated with an increased risk of developing bipolar disorder. The study also revealed a genetic overlap between bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders. Source: Mount Sinai Hospital. In the largest genetic study of bipolar disorder to date, researchers have...
Public HealthMedscape News

Atorvastatin: A Potential Treatment in COVID-19?

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. For patients with COVID-19 admitted to intensive care, giving atorvastatin 20 mg/d did not result in a significant reduction in risk for venous or arterial thrombosis, for treatment with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), or for all-cause mortality compared with placebo in the INSPIRATION-S study.
HealthHealthcare IT News

RPM significantly improves health of Pure Cardiology patients

Pure Cardiology is a membership-based concierge practice in Charlotte, North Carolina. It cares for complex patients with a focus on preventing events and having patients engaged in their health management. Remote patient monitoring technology keeps the patient paying attention to their health and allows the cardiologists to carefully monitor their...
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Maine Home Health Program Uses Telehealth, RPM to Combat Loneliness

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, based in Lewiston, has been using telehealth and mHealth tools for roughly two decades, helping its care teams keep track of a wide range of patients at home. Using a 10-inch tablet and some wireless devices, they’re able to track vital signs and adjust care management when any changes are noticed.
Cell Phonesphysiciansweekly.com

Smartphone App Improves Kidney Transplant Outcomes

FRIDAY, May 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A pharmacist-led smartphone health app prevents medication errors and hospitalizations among kidney transplant recipients, according to a study published in the May issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Haley M. Gonzales, Pharm.D., from the Medical University of South...