Herd immunity may be politically impossible right now in the United States. But if we have enough incentivesthe US might get there. "No vaccine and no legit medical excuse for not getting it? Fine. No sending your kid to school. No international travel. No getting into theatres or concerts. Heck, no driver's license renewal." Also, positive images on social media of fully-vaccinated people going out and having fun can help instill FOMO in the anti-vaxxers and sway some of them.