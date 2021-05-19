newsbreak-logo
Economy

Nudges for default decisions influenced by time constraints, study says

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
MedicalXpress
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleProviding a choice that will be selected if a consumer does not override it—known as the default option—is an easy way to "nudge" people toward a decision and influences behavior in powerful ways to increase support for organ donation, retirement plan choices, car insurance and service-sector gratuity. But a new paper co-written by a team of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign experts on the psychology of decision-making finds that default actions aren't universally or consistently effective, and that time constraints can play an important role in influencing those decisions.

