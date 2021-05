Kids now account for more than a fifth of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as parents wait to see if children will be approved to get vaccinated against the virus. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children made up 22.4% of all new cases in the U.S. over the last week, a total of 71,649 out of 319,601 infections. That is a 4% increase in child COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.