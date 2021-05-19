Thirty minutes' exercise won't counteract sitting all day, but light movement helps

Fluctuations and imbalances of hormones affect every aspect of a woman’s life. Hormonal imbalances may contribute to an increase of mood swings, irritability, weight gain, appetite, and difficulty sleeping. Additionally, these hormonal irregularities can seriously impact our personal and professional lives, resulting in decreased motivation, low energy levels, and serious mental-health issues. But as harmful as these effects may appear, treating hormonal imbalances is a lot less scary and fairly easy to incorporate into daily routines. Small changes like switching to a healthier diet and increasing your intake of vitamins can help stabilize uneven hormone levels and even help lower the risk of hormonal fluctuation.