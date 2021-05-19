Thirty minutes' exercise won't counteract sitting all day, but light movement helps

With temperatures heating up around the U.S., drinking water to avoid dehydration is more important than ever. And if you're looking to make your average glass of water a whole lot more delicious, adding a squeeze or slice of lemon to your water is a simple way to make that beverage a whole lot more enjoyable. Flavor isn't the only thing a hint of citrus will add to your water, however—lemon water can benefit your body from head to toe. Read on to discover the many health benefits of drinking lemon water, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your daily routine, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.