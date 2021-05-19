newsbreak-logo
Bicyclist trying to take a selfie takes a spill instead, caught on live TV

By Carla Sinclair
Boing Boing
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAs MSNBC's Guad Venegas reported live in Santa Monica on reactions to wearing masks, viewers were reacting more to the bicyclist in the background. A woman behind Venegas was holding up her phone, apparently trying to take a selfie while cruising on a bike path, when she lost control and crashed to the ground. Fortunately she popped back up, took some moments to reorganize herself, and continued to pedal on her merry way – hopefully this time with both hands on the handlebars.

#Live Tv#Selfie#Bicyclist#Msnbc
