Bicyclist trying to take a selfie takes a spill instead, caught on live TV
As MSNBC's Guad Venegas reported live in Santa Monica on reactions to wearing masks, viewers were reacting more to the bicyclist in the background. A woman behind Venegas was holding up her phone, apparently trying to take a selfie while cruising on a bike path, when she lost control and crashed to the ground. Fortunately she popped back up, took some moments to reorganize herself, and continued to pedal on her merry way – hopefully this time with both hands on the handlebars.boingboing.net