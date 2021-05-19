Bicyclist trying to take a selfie takes a spill instead, caught on live TV

Bobby Bones and his fiancé Caitlin's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls finally airs tonight on National Geographic at 9/8 pm CT. While the experience looking back was amazing, Caitlin admitted that she hated every moment of filming. She shared that while filming you're living in a constant state of fear while also being cold and gross from no showers. She also added that it may suck while doing it, but it ends up being the greatest thing ever afterwards. The filming went down in the Sierra Nevada mountains, basically a freezing cold area of northern California.